Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Amy is spiralling as she ditches her university work to turn vigilante. But is it about to get her into serious trouble?

Meanwhile, Paul and Bernie get devastating news as she attends court, and Asha hits out over Aadi.

Also, Audrey delivers a bombshell to Maria and David, but can they change her mind?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Amy tries to help

Amy bumps into Kate and recognises her from the drop-in session. She invites Kate to No.1 for a chat and pushes aside her coursework, prioritising helping Kate. Steve worries about Amy’s lack of focus on her degree.

2. Amy arrested

Amy, Cassie, Evelyn and Summer head off with placards to the anti-spiking march.When Mason makes nasty remarks, Amy loses it and goes to hit him with her placard.

A police officer orders her to put it down, but Amy argues with him too. She then picks up a can of spray paint and sprays the police car. Amy soon finds herself in cuffs, being arrested for criminal damage.

3. Amy plays vigilante

Amy lies to her friends and family about where she is going and heads to a nightclub. She watches a guy, Dan, spike a woman’s drink and knocks it over before the woman can drink it. Amy tells her to watch herself as she was in danger of being raped.

Amy then approaches Dan and introduces herself. She gets gets flirty with the guy, but what is she really up to?

4. Heartbreak for Paul

Bernie heads to court for handling stolen goods, as her family are there to support her. She pleads guilty, on Joel’s advice, but the judge states that given her record he has no choice but to give her a custodial sentence.

Dev, Gemma, Billy and Paul reel in shock and Paul begs the judge to reconsider. He reveals all about his MND and insists he needs his mum’s support in his final days. Will the judge relent?

5. Audrey delivers bad news

Audrey tells David and Max she’s returning to work. They’re both shocked and unsure if she’s ready. But things get worse when she also breaks the news she’s selling the barbers in order to buy back her house.

Audrey tells Maria and David one of them will have to leave the salon. They try to talk her round, worried for her health as well as their jobs. But Audrey orders them both out and locks the doors. Will they get through to her? And is she really as okay as she’s making out?

6. Courtney comes between Asha and Nina

Things are tense between Asha and Nina as Asha continues to grow closer to Isla. But they decide to spend the day together and go for drinks at the Chariot Square Hotel. It’s here they bump into Courtney and Darren.

Asha’s horrified and accuses Courtney of cheating on Aadi. Nina explains Courtney and Aadi have split and Asha is furious Nina kept it from her. Has Courtney ruined another relationship?

7. Dylan under pressure

Under pressure from Mason, Dylan sells vapes to the other school kids. Hope tries to buy one and Liam points out she’s only 12. However, Mason intervenes and orders Dylan to sell Hope the vape.

Tyrone and Cassie find out and go straight to see Sean. Horrified Sean destroys the stash of vapes before confronting Dylan.

Sean angrily demands Dylan tell him who is forcing him to sell the vapes. Dylan refuses and when Sean suggests it’s Mason and threatens to call the police, Dylan is upset and does a runner.

8. Temptation gets the better of Ed

Ed gets a credit card for Norris Cole. He secretly takes the card and heads to a casino in town. Will he give in to temptation?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.