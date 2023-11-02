Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 1), Aadi was devastated when Courtney was a no show to his afternoon tea.

He then became heartbroken when Darren turned up and revealed that Courtney had left Aadi and had gone back to him.

But, has Courtney left Coronation Street after she ended things with Aadi?

Darren came to collect Courtney’s things (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Aadi was heartbroken by Courtney

In the most recent episode of Corrie, Aadi celebrated his new job at Freshco and invited Asha and Nina over for dinner.

However, Courtney wasn’t that keen on the idea and didn’t turn up to the dinner.

With Asha running late from her paramedic course, Aadi and Nina were soon shocked when Darren turned up.

He revealed that Courtney had returned back home. She’d come to her senses and had left Aadi.

Darren picked up Courtney’s things and left, leaving Aadi struggling to process what had just happened.

Aadi then started taking his anger out on his furniture, furious with how Courtney had treated him.

Fans are wondering what the point of the storyline was (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by Courtney and Aadi split

Coronation Street fans have now been left baffled by Courtney and Aadi’s split.

They’re wondering if Courtney has left Coronation Street, struggling to find the point of the storyline if this is all there was to it.

One viewer wrote: “Everyone will probably be too busy wondering what the point of this icky storyline was to laugh at you Aadi.”

Everyone will probably be too busy wondering what the point of this icky story line was to laugh at you aadi 🤪#Corrie — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) November 1, 2023

Wait, so there was no ulterior motive behind Courtney getting with Aadi? Least we had our Steph Davis running the cobbles for a few months #Corrie pic.twitter.com/6958kfdFLG — Tony (@AntMelia94) November 1, 2023

Is that Stephanie’s final appearance as Courtney then or?#Corrie — cam (@soapextras) November 1, 2023

Another fan said: “Wait, so there was no ulterior motive behind Courtney getting with Aadi? Least we had our Steph David running the cobbles for a few months.”

A third person wondered: “Is that Stephanie’s final appearance as Courtney then or?”

Courtney is back on screen on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Has Courtney left the cobbles?

Fans are wondering whether that’s all there was to Courtney and Aadi’s storyline.

However, Coronation Street spoilers for Friday (November 3), reveal that Courtney is back on screen once more as she comes to see Aadi.

But, is there more to Courtney’s decision to split from Aadi? How long will Courtney stay on the cobbles for?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Why did Courtney leave Aadi? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!