Has Courtney left Coronation Street as she ends things with Aadi?

Is there any more to come from this storyline?

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 1), Aadi was devastated when Courtney was a no show to his afternoon tea.

He then became heartbroken when Darren turned up and revealed that Courtney had left Aadi and had gone back to him.

But, has Courtney left Coronation Street after she ended things with Aadi?

Coronation Street: Aadi was heartbroken by Courtney

In the most recent episode of Corrie, Aadi celebrated his new job at Freshco and invited Asha and Nina over for dinner.

However, Courtney wasn’t that keen on the idea and didn’t turn up to the dinner.

With Asha running late from her paramedic course, Aadi and Nina were soon shocked when Darren turned up.

He revealed that Courtney had returned back home. She’d come to her senses and had left Aadi.

Darren picked up Courtney’s things and left, leaving Aadi struggling to process what had just happened.

Aadi then started taking his anger out on his furniture, furious with how Courtney had treated him.

Coronation Street fans baffled by Courtney and Aadi split

Coronation Street fans have now been left baffled by Courtney and Aadi’s split.

They’re wondering if Courtney has left Coronation Street, struggling to find the point of the storyline if this is all there was to it.

One viewer wrote: “Everyone will probably be too busy wondering what the point of this icky storyline was to laugh at you Aadi.”

Another fan said: “Wait, so there was no ulterior motive behind Courtney getting with Aadi? Least we had our Steph David running the cobbles for a few months.”

A third person wondered: “Is that Stephanie’s final appearance as Courtney then or?”

Has Courtney left the cobbles?

Fans are wondering whether that’s all there was to Courtney and Aadi’s storyline.

However, Coronation Street spoilers for Friday (November 3), reveal that Courtney is back on screen once more as she comes to see Aadi.

But, is there more to Courtney’s decision to split from Aadi? How long will Courtney stay on the cobbles for?

Darren Collects Courtney's Belongings From Aadi's Apartment

