Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for November 6 – 10

First-look Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Carla Connor grows suspicious of Peter as their troubled relationship continues to spiral out of control. Will old habits die hard for him?

Carla’s worries continue as the Underworld workers down tools when she is no longer able to pay them. Meanwhile, there’s further bad news in store for Billy and Paul after a trip to the MND specialist.

And, as Daisy faces a dilemma, Ryan looks to the future. Read all of these Coronation Street spoilers and more in our picture post below.

Coronation Street

1. Carla is supicious of Peter

Following a fruitless business trip to Spain, Carla is still annoyed with Peter. Later, when Ken Worries that Peter may be drinking again, they search the flat. Carla is concerned when she discovers that a bottle of whiskey she bought is missing.

Later, Peter tells Carla that he’ll happily attend his alcoholics meeting alone – as she’s needed at the factory. Guilty, Carla tells Peter there are more important things than work.

2. The Underworld workers down tools

At the factory, Sarah feels guilty knowing that her uncle Stephen ruined their reputation. Later, when Carla discovers that Sarah’s given Michael his job back, Sarah defends him.

Later, Sarah and Carla realise they’ve no way of paying the staff unless they can get a new client order out by tomorrow. Carla assures the workers that they’ll be paid by the end of the day.

But when her lie is uncovered, the workers down tools, leaving Carla and Sarah begging them to reconsider.

3. Daisy has second thoughts

Daniel is feeling enthusiastic about his upcoming house move with Daisy, who tries her best to appear happy.

But with Daisy having second thoughts, Jenny advises her to think very carefully about what she wants. Who will she choose?

4. Ryan is moving on

Ryan’s over the moon when he listens to a message from Crystal, telling him that she watched his live stream and owes him an apology.

He tells Peter and Carla that he’s seeing Crystal again later. Carla warns him she’s nothing but trouble. However, Peter tells him he’s pleased – as it might stop Ryan from interfering in Daisy and Daniel’s relationship.

5. More bad news for Paul

Izzy advises Paul to be brutally honest about his disability on his Personal Independence Payment assessment or he’ll lose out.

Later, Paul tells the speech therapist about his recent coughing fits – who insists he see the MND nurse. While the bishop tells Billy that he’ll lift his suspension, the good news is short lived.

At the hospital, the MND nurse tells Paul that he only has 6-12 months left to live.

6. Peer pressure lands Dylan in hot water

Dylan, Mason, Leyla and Conch break into the Rovers and plan a party. Mason bets Conch £20 that Dylan will cop off with Leyla. As Dylan and Leyla kiss, she suggests they go upstairs.

Meanwhile, Sean and George hear music coming from the pub. Investigating, they discover Dylan and the gang inside.

The next day, Dylan refuses to give Mason £20 for the bet. Furious, Mason dumps Dylan’s papers in a puddle.

Dylan tells Sean that he feels unwell, and convinces him to let him take the day off school.

But Sean is furious when Brian calls – sacking Dylan after reports of soggy newspapers.

7. Bernie’s in too deep with Big Garth

With the family struggling for money, Bernie meets with Big Garth. She asks him to sell the rest of their gear at a low price.

In the precinct, Big Garth hands Bernie a wad of cash. But, as Bernie heads home, she’s arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

8. Gemma makes a decision as Joseph is taken ill

Joseph complains of a headache. Chesney is disbelieving, but Gemma agrees to keep him out of school for the day.

Chesney tells Gemma that Joseph is going to school, headache or no. But when he gets home to find that Gemma ignored his advice, he’s left furious.

Later, when Joseph later tells her his head still hurts, Gemma takes Joseph to A&E.

9. Amy’s kicking herself

Summer helps Amy out at the drop-in she’s organised for the counselling charity. When a girl calls in, Summer hands her a flyer.

But when the girl leaves. Amy is left feeling angry with herself – wishing she’d offered to help.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!