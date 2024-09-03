Coronation Street spoilers: Craig and Lisa track down Ellie as the evidence against Joel mounts up

In Coronation Street spoilers, dogged coppers Craig Tinker and DS Lisa Swain track down Ellie, a figure from Joel’s past who could hold the key to bringing him down. With the evidence mounting up, evil Joel Deering seems to be running on borrowed time.

This follows recent events which have seen Lisa grow increasingly convinced that Joel is up to no good. With Dee-Dee learning that he had attacked Lauren and tried to kill their child, she convinced the youth to open up to Lisa. However, Joel has managed to swerve all charges so far, even going so far as to accuse Lauren of trying to kill her own child.

But, when Lisa uncovers a person of interest while snooping on Joel’s phone, she enlists Craig to help. Together, the pair concoct a plan to find Ellie and convince her to talk.

But will Ellie agree to talk to Lisa and Craig? And if so, could this be the end for Joel?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Betsy finds Lisa and Carla looking cosy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lisa and Carla are getting cosy

Lisa and Carla are looking thick as thieves as they stand in deep conversation outside the station. Betsy approaches and cheekily insinuates that there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Is Betsy right?

Craig and Lisa hatch a plan (Credit: ITV)

Lisa and Craig are on the case

Lisa talks to Dee-Dee and tells her that Joel’s work phone revealed a series of text message exchanges with a mystery female. She informs her that she plans on following up this line of investigation in the hope that it’ll bring Joel down.

Later, Craig agrees to help Lisa track down Ellie, the name from Joel’s phone. She warns him that nobody can find out what they have done, or they could both lose their jobs.

Craig finds Ellie’s address and she heads over to talk to her. But, will Ellie want to open up to Lisa?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

