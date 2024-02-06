Coronation Street spoilers: Billy violently lashes out at Paul’s old friend after taking painkillers

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed former drug addict Billy turning violent as he lashes out at Paul’s friend after taking painkillers!

Is this the start of a relapse for the usually mild-mannered archdeacon? Read on to find out the whole story in Coronation Street spoilers.

Billy wants to give Paul a Valentine’s Day to remember (Credit: ITV)

Making memories in Coronation Street spoilers

Knowing Paul might not see another Valentine’s Day, Billy decides to give his hubby one to remember. Ignoring the pain in his back from his injury, he tells Summer he’s going all out this year and surprising Paul with a motorbike and sidecar ride.

Wincing with pain, Billy rides pillion. Then he knocks back some painkillers and heads to the Bistro.

Up until now, Billy’s been avoiding taking any medication due to his history of addiction. So could this be a mistake?

Billy’s got a surprise for Paul (Credit: ITV)

Love songs!

Over at the Bistro, Billy’s got another surprise in store for Paul – he’s booked a barbershop quartet to serenade them.

Aww, what a romantic he is, eh?!

Billy’s thrown when an old friend of Paul’s starts behaving badly (Credit: ITV)

Lads!

The romantic moment though gets ruined when Paul bumps into an old schoolfriend, Benno.

He’s enjoying a raucous time on a stag night with a group of mates, but Billy’s not impressed with the interruption.

Billy is fuming when Benno interrupts their romantic Valentine’s Day and lashes out! (Credit: ITV)

Lashing out!

With the moment ruined, Billy’s even more annoyed when Benno heads over and tries to force Paul to dance with him.

Billy’s fuming and he can’t handle the pressure any more. With tempers fraying, he snaps and punches Benno!

What’s going on, Billy?!

