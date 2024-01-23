Coronation Street: Billy to date Paul’s carer after Paul’s death, a new fan theory predicts

Recently on Coronation Street, Moses has been caring for Paul as things become increasingly more difficult for him to do by himself.

Outside of work, Moses has also been getting to know Todd, going on a date with him.

However, a new Coronation Street fan theory now predicts that Moses will find a love interest in Billy after Paul passes away.

Moses has been helping to look after Paul (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Moses is caring for Paul

Currently in Coronation Street, Moses is Paul’s carer. He’s been helping him carry out daily tasks as his MND symptoms progress.

Last night (Monday, January 23), Moses turned up to the flat to care for Paul but was turned away by Bernie.

She explained that she would be looking after Paul for the day so he could clock off early.

With this, Moses ended up going on a date with Todd at Speed Dahl. This was cut short though.

Paul had messaged Todd asking for his help in making sure that Bernie didn’t find his Benzos whilst cleaning.

Rushing off to help Paul, Todd promised Moses that they’d rearrange their date for another time, pretending that George had asked him to go back to work to attend to an emergency.

Could Moses actually date Todd instead of Billy? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Billy and Moses to form a connection?

At the moment, Todd and Moses have started to date each other. But, a new fan theory now reckons that Billy and Moses could have a connection with a romantic relationship being pursued after Paul’s death.

One fan wrote: “Does anyone else think they are going to have Moses become Billy’s boyfriend once Paul passes?”

Another fan replied: “I think they constructed all of this to get Todd and Billy back together as the reigning gay couple, but Moses’s arrival has me thinking differently.”

Will Billy find happiness after Paul? (Credit: ITV)

Will Billy move on with Moses?

Billy’s married to Paul but Paul’s inevitable death is looming over the family. When Paul sadly passes away, Billy’s world will be turned upside down.

But, will he seek comfort in Moses? Could Moses and Billy get together in the future?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Billy find love again after Paul? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!