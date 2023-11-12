New Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that fan-favourite Bethany Platt will soon be back on the cobbles – with Daisy Midgeley in her sights.

Bethany will return towards the end of the year. And after a few years away in London, she wants ex Daniel Osbourne back. Even if that means going head to head with his cheating girlfriend Daisy.

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt a threat to Daisy Midgeley

Corrie fans know Daniel recently discovered Daisy’s infidelity with Ryan Connor. But he has kept his cards close to his chest.

Now soap boss Iain MacLeod has teased how Bethany will fit into Daniel’s current love triangle. And it’s going to be explosive.

The producer said: “I honestly don’t know who I am rooting for. Suffice it to say, it obviously ends in a right pickle and Daisy’s feelings for Ryan can’t go undiscovered by Daniel forever. He does indeed start to cotton on to the intensity of feelings they have for each other and there are lots of tense sequences.

“We see some of Daniel’s darkness but actually what we do know when pushed into an emotional corner, there is a switch that goes and he does some dark things, some excellent manipulations.

“In the end, it all comes crashing down and scenes that show the end of that relationship and big dilemmas for Daisy in terms of if not Daniel then is Ryan the right choice. In the middle arrives Bethany who has obviously got lots of history with Daniel.

“And that very much sharpens Daisy’s focus in terms of how she feels about Daniel. Suddenly this guy that she may have been starting to move away from, possibly by force of will, there’s a romantic threat on the cards and that recalibrates how she feels about the whole enterprise.”

Will Bethany split up Daisy and Daniel when she returns to Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

‘Very much a foe for Daisy’

Iain added: “It’s going to run deep into next year as all these unresolved feelings are buried. But like all good buried feelings, they all come back to the surface with a bang or two across the following 12 months.

“Bethany is back and we are all excited to have her back, she is in a slightly different position from when we last saw her. She turns back up and is instantly very much a foe for Daisy.

“They are evenly matched now, more on Daisy’s level, so expect a really heavy-weight tussle between these ladies.”

Meanwhile Lucy Fallon revealed she had begun filming again last month. But will Bethany be able to take on Daisy?

