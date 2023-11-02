Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 1), Daisy and Ryan went to Chariot Square Hotel.

They booked a room together but Daisy then had second thoughts and urged Ryan to leave.

Coronation Street fans now can’t believe Daisy and Ryan went to a local hotel together.

Daniel turned up at the hotel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy and Ryan went to a hotel

Last night, Daisy and Ryan met up at Chariot Square Hotel ready to spend the night together.

Daniel had seen Ryan head to the hotel and had become suspicious of him.

At the hotel, Daisy told Ryan that she’d made a decision and had chosen Daniel.

However, she was soon thrown into panic when Daniel turned up at the hotel on the lookout for Daisy.

He’d realised that she’d been lying about being at her mum’s and believed her to be with Ryan.

Later on, Daisy made Ryan leave whilst she stayed at the hotel by herself. Daniel, though, confronted Ryan at the Bistro but Debbie managed to defend Ryan and get Daniel off his case.

Fans can’t believe that they went to a local hotel (Credit: ITV)

Fans all say same thing about Ryan and Daisy hotel scenes

Coronation Street fans have all now said the same thing about Daisy and Ryan’s hotel scenes.

They can’t believe that they went to a local hotel when they didn’t want to be seen together. By going to the one hotel that everybody in Weatherfield uses they were bound to bump into someone they knew.

One fan wrote: “Does everyone on Corrie have an affair in the same hotel?”

Another wondered: “Why would you have a secret affair in the only hotel everyone goes to? Why not just get a random Travelodge in the middle of nowhere?”

#Corrie Why would you have a secret affair in the only hotel everyone goes to?

Why not just get a random Travelodge in the middle of nowhere? — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) November 1, 2023

Makes me laugh how Daisy and Ryan are at the one hotel every single person in Weatherfield goes to as if they’re not gonna get caught out…#Corrie pic.twitter.com/Lq8PXNfzpD — Dan 🔰❄️ (@Dee_Cee95x) November 1, 2023

Have #Corrie knocked down all the hotels in Manchester surely can they pop a few miles into Manchester and film in one no? — cam (@soapextras) November 1, 2023

A third person said: “Makes me laugh how Daisy and Ryan are at the one hotel every single person in Weatherfield goes to as if they’re not gonna get caught out…”

A fourth fan joked: “Have Corrie knocked down all the hotels in Manchester? Surely they can pop a few miles into Manchester and film in one, no?”

Will Daniel rumble the affair? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Daniel work out the truth?

Daniel became suspicious that Daisy and Ryan were having an affair last night although Debbie managed to convince him otherwise.

On Friday (November 3), Daniel quizzes Ryan once more, leading Ryan to reveal that he confessed his love to Daisy. But, how will Daniel react to Ryan’s declaration?

