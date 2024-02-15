Coronation Street: Sean is awful for ignoring Dylan’s bullying of Liam, fans complain

Fans of Coronation Street have blasted the behaviour of Sean Tully for ‘ignoring’ son Dylan’s bullying of Liam, branding him ‘awful’ in the process.

This comes amid Liam and Mason’s bullying of young Liam Connor Jr. In last night’s episode (airing Wednesday, February 14), worried parents Gary and Maria uncovered evidence that Liam is being bullied at school.

Sean believes butter wouldn’t melt (Credit: ITV)

Sean stands by son Liam amid bullying row

However, stubborn Sean was unwilling to believe that his precious Dylan could ever be a bully – claiming that it’s Liam who is responsible, due to an earlier altercation between the two boys.

Sean remained in denial, in spite of Maria and Gary’s claims. With only a sympathetic George believing Liam’s claims, Sean and Eileen threw Gary out of their house.

Back at home, a desperate Liam searched for ways to kill himself.

Gary and Maria uncovered evidence that Liam is being bullied (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam ‘dingbat’ Sean

As the episode aired, fans of the soap took to X to share their dismay at Sean’s behaviour.

“People like Sean [bleep] me off in denial of their own brats! I would think more of a parent for dealing with it and be better about it than one in denial being like ‘my little darling does no wrong!!’ Believe me your little darling isn’t so innocent!” ranted one angry viewer.

“I’m ready to go through the screen after that dingbat Sean. There is no way you actually believe Liam is the bully in all of this,” another said.

“Parents like Sean have always disgusted me, always think their kids goodie 2 shoes when they’re far from it. Deluded,” added a third.

Is anyone going to hold Mason and Dylan responsible for their actions? (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve never liked Sean, but now I absolutely despise him,” a fourth fan said.

“I’m looking forward to Sean getting his comeuppance even more than Mason!,” wrote another viewer.

Will Liam’s increasingly desperate actions cause Sean to open his eyes before it’s too late?

