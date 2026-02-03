Coronation Street won’t air tonight (Tue, Feb 3) in huge schedule shakeup

Coronation Street won’t air tonight (Tue, Feb 3) due to a very annoying reason.

Sports coverage and special programming have been playing havoc with ITV’s schedules lately, leaving soap fans constantly checking when their favourites are on. Thankfully, there’s no disruption tonight, and we’ve got all the details you need so you don’t miss a minute of the drama.

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street normally pops up on ITV from 8.30pm to 9pm as part of the channel’s shiny new ‘soap power hour.’

But tonight, the cobbles are taking an unexpected night off. Live EFL football coverage has barged in and nicked Corrie’s slot, leaving Weatherfield temporarily off-air.

Fear not though as normal service will soon resume. Coronation Street will be back on screens tomorrow, Wednesday February 4, airing at its usual time. All the drama, dust-ups and dodgy decisions will still be waiting.

What happens in Coronation Street tomorrow?

Tomorrow, Carl’s guilt hits full throttle after he overhears Summer mourning Billy and blaming Debbie for the crash. With Ronnie warning that jail could worsen Debbie’s dementia , Carl vows to finally do the right thing. But Debbie shocks him by admitting she’s known all along that he was behind the wheel – and chose to protect him. Meanwhile, Kevin unravels fast. A grim reminder of fatherhood, a garage row and a vodka-fuelled meltdown see him climb onto the factory roof, forcing Abi to attempt to bring him back down.

Soap power hour schedule in 2026

Corrie underwent a major shift back in October 2024, when daily episodes began streaming on ITVX from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures from the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes are on the horizon too, as ITV prepares to roll out a new ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new schedule, Corrie will no longer air just three nights a week. Instead, it will be shown every weekday, Monday to Friday, from 8.30pm to 9pm, with each episode running for half an hour. New episodes will continue to drop on ITVX every morning at 7am.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

