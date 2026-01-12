Coronation Street schedule tonight confirmed (Mon, Jan 12)! Here’s when it’s on

Coronation Street viewers can breathe easy tonight, as the ITV soap will air this evening (Monday, January 12), but will have a change to the schedule.

Sports coverage and special programming have been playing havoc with ITV’s schedules lately, leaving soap fans constantly checking when their favourites are on. Thankfully, there’s no disruption tonight, and we’ve got all the details you need so you don’t miss a minute of the drama.

Corrie will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight as new schedule starts?

Coronation Street is on screens tonight (Monday, January 12), airing on ITV from 8.30pm until 9pm as part of the broadcaster’s newly launched soap power hour.

The shake-up marks a permanent change to the ITV soap schedule, with Corrie now settling into a consistent half-hour slot at the same time every weekday from Monday to Friday.

For viewers who can’t wait, the episode is already available to stream on ITVX this morning, meaning fans can dive into the drama early. It’s also accessible via YouTube for those catching up online.

Ryan does some digging (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Tempers are flaring as Betsy confronts Becky Swain behind bars, demanding answers over the chilling warning aimed at Lisa. Is Becky bluffing, or is trouble really on the way?

Meanwhile, Jodie stuns David and Shona by revealing her link to the crash – and confessing she’s homeless.

Over at the hotel, Debbie shuts down talk of Carl’s missing money, and elsewhere, Will simmers with envy as birthday excitement brews for Bertie.

Soap power hour schedule from January 2026

Corrie underwent a major shift back in October 2024, when daily episodes began streaming on ITVX from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures from the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes are on the horizon too, as ITV prepares to roll out a new ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new schedule, Corrie will no longer air just three nights a week. Instead, it will be shown every weekday, Monday to Friday, from 8.30pm to 9pm, with each episode running for half an hour. New episodes will continue to drop on ITVX every morning at 7am.

