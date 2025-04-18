In Coronation Street, Todd Grimshaw has made a bit of a mess for himself recently! As Todd and Sarah pretend to be a couple, things aren’t likely to get much better…

Todd’s attraction to newcomer Theo Silverton was instant, though the builder was blowing hot and cold.

After the two men slept together for the first time, Theo rushed off, much to Todd’s confusion.

Todd’s love life has been a bit of a mess recently! (Credit: ITV)

Todd has been conflicted

Though Theo initially said it couldn’t happen again, his insistence on the matter was short lived.

Todd could tell he was hiding something, but hoped he might have finally found some happiness… until Theo’s wife showed up!

Todd was shocked to learn that Theo wasn’t only married (with wife Danielle played by former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson) but has two teenage children.

Though it seems he really likes Theo, Todd is conflicted about his romance with the closeted builder.

On Wednesday (16th April), Todd opened up to Theo about his own past, and how it ‘took a while’ after his relationship with Sarah for him to come out as gay.

He went on to tell Theo that he understands, and hopes he’ll eventually be able to accept the truth about himself.

Though Theo said he couldn’t promise that he’d ever feel ready, Todd kissed him.

Sarah and Todd pretend to be a couple (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah and Todd relationship lie begins

Later, Sarah was caught off guard when she bumped into Theo and Danielle in the Street, and in an attempt to explain how they knew each other, was introduced as Todd’s girlfriend.

Later, when Sarah met up with Todd in the cafe, she joked about ‘gunning for’ Theo, for lying about Todd being her boyfriend.

Todd went on to remind her that he ‘was once.’

So, just what is the history between Sarah and Todd?

Todd and Sarah quickly grew close (Credit: ITV)

Todd arrives on the Street

In 2001, the Grimshaws arrived on Coronation Street, and 16 year old Todd made fast friends with Sarah Platt and her best friend, Candice (who was played by Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson).

Todd and Candice eventually got into a relationship with each other, though it was short lived, as Todd discovered she’d cheated on him.

Eventually, Todd and Sarah started to grow close. They then started dating.

Sarah and Todd’s relationship develops

Though their relationship wasn’t met with great approval (especially by Sarah’s mother, Gail Platt), they were loved up.

After Sarah finished school, she and Todd moved into a flat together.

Everything seemed to be going well for the young couple, and by 2004, Sarah was pregnant with Todd’s baby.

On the outside, they seemed the picture perfect couple, but Todd was harbouring a secret.

Though he and Sarah had even been discussing getting married someday, he found himself attracted to her older brother, Nick.

Todd went as far as to try and kiss Nick, who went ahead and told his sister what had happened.

Sarah believed him when he insisted he was just drunk at the time, and all was soon forgiven.

However, Todd was now struggling with his sexuality.

The truth came out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Sarah and Todd unravels

After meeting a young nurse named Karl, Todd found himself falling head over heels for the other man.

Despite how much he cared about Sarah, he couldn’t deny his sexuality from himself any longer, and he and Karl embarked upon an affair.

They spent a few months sneaking around behind Sarah’s back.

Eventually, Todd admitted to Sarah that he was gay.

Tragic baby loss

Six months pregnant at the time, the shock and stress caused Sarah to go into early labour.

Their son, Billy, was born on 31st May 2004, but tragically died two days later.

With the Platts blaming Todd for the death of baby Billy, it was only a few months before he left the Street behind to start fresh.

When he eventually returned, Todd and Sarah made up and remain close friends.

With so much history behind them, will they be able to fool Danielle into thinking they’re a real couple? Or will she soon discover the truth?