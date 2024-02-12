Coronation Street star Sam Robertson on sleeping with fans who would called him ‘Adam’ in bed: ‘Easy excuse to kick them out’

Coronation Street legend Sam Robertson once revealed how he used to get rather friendly with some of the soap’s ‘groupie fans’.

The actor shot to fame on the ITV soap playing Adam Barlow in 2004. Since then, he has become a firm favourite with viewers.

So much so, that Sam once admitted some women would call him ‘Adam’ in bed – and claimed it was an “easy excuse to kick them out”.

Sam is a firm favourite on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Sam Robertson got called ‘Adam’ by girls in bed

Playing cobbles legend Ken Barlow‘s grandson, Sam appeared in Corrie between 2004 and 2007. He then made an epic comeback in 2016 and has remained on the cobbles since. But back during his first stint, he got a ton of female attention – something he didn’t mind.

“I’d go to nightclubs and there were always loads of dolly birds hanging around looking for fun and I had lots of fun. But girls still called me Adam half the time,” he previously told the Mirror.

He went on: “It’s weird when the girl shouts out your character’s name in bed. It’s also an easy excuse to kick them out on the street and not have to pay for dinner though!”

He once recalled how ladies called him ‘Adam’ in bed (Credit: Splash)

Sam Robertson love life

While Adam’s love life on the soap is rather turbulent, actor Sam usually remains tight-lipped about his own personal life.

But back in 2020, it was reported he was dating Alex Scott. The pair were seen enjoying a cosy evening together at a restaurant.

Alex and Sam apparently had a “brilliant time” after being spotted enjoying a “cosy candlelit meal” together in Soho restaurant, Dead Street Townhouse. Onlookers claimed the pair flirted openly, and believed Sam was Alex Scott’s partner.

Sam on Corrie

Over in the soap at the moment, Adam is playing with fire as he works on getting rid of bad boy Damon Hay. Fans will recall how Adam was heartbroken when he found out about Sarah’s affair with Damon.

She then found out she was pregnant – but it was later revealed Damon was the dad. In heartbreaking scenes, Sarah sadly suffered a miscarriage and her relationship with Adam ended after he found out about her fling.

Now, Damon has rocked back up to the cobbles and struck up a relationship with Sarah. He also attempted to kill Adam but backed out last minute. As a result, Adam has been working on a plan to get revenge on Damon. He’s even enlisted the help his half-brother Harvey Gaskell. – who is in prison.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

