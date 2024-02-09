Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam’s conscience strikes when he realises Harvey is framing a cancer patient

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, February 9), can reveal that Adam Barlow is stunned to discover that scheming Harvey Gaskell is framing a cancer patient for Natasha’s murder. But what will he do with this information?

Elsewhere, Toyah grows suspicious after Joel makes a scene with a mystery woman. And, as Leanne worries about Simon’s drinking, Bethany pumps Lauren for information on Ryan and Daisy.

Then, Steve tries to reconnect with his wife… only to wind up more frustrated than ever.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Adam is disgusted when he realises what Harvey is up to (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam makes a huge discovery

Pressed by Damon, Sarah tells Adam that they should discuss their divorce. Struggling with the weight of his emotions, he says that he wants to sell the flat, as he doesn’t want Damon living in his home.

Later, Adam visits Harvey and runs through his appeal. He points out that the only way they can be sure of success is if they can pin Natasha’s death on someone else.

Afterwards, Harvey calls Adam and tells him that a man named John Perry is willing to confess to Natasha’s murder. But Adam is horrified when he realises that John Perry is a cancer patient.

What will he do next?

Emily’s arrival makes things awkward for Joel (Credit: ITV)

Toyah is suspicious of Joel’s mystery woman

After hearing Dee-Dee complain that she’s snowed under with work, Joel offers to meet a new client on her behalf. He goes to the Bistro to meet Dee-Dee’s client, but they’re interrupted by the arrival of a woman called Emily.

With Emily clearly furious at Joel, he quickly steers her out of the bistro. Toyah watches on, bemused, and wonders who this woman might be.

Leanne’s concerned for Simon (Credit: ITV)

Leanne worries about Simon

When she realises that Simon has a killer hangover, Leanne covers for him, telling Simon to take the day off. However, she’s worried, and wonders whether he might be drinking too much.

Later, Bobby tells Nina and Summer that he’s going to throw a party to cheer Simon up. When he asks them to invite Lauren, they realise that Bobby fancies her.

Lauren is happy to share the tea (Credit: ITV)

Bethany pumps Lauren for information

After their English lesson, Bethany pushes Lauren for gossip on Ryan and Daisy. Lauren eagerly spills her beans, unaware that Bethany is secretly recording the conversation.

But what does Bethany have planned?

Steve tries to woo his wife (Credit: ITV)

Steve tries to reach Tracy

Tonight, Steve plans a romantic lunch for himself and Tracy. However, his plans are blown when she texts to say that she’s trapped at the flower market.

Is Steve and Tracy’s marriage too far gone to salvage?

