New Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Roy Cropper is to be dealt a devastating blow this week when he is charged with murdering missing teenager Lauren Bolton.

Well-meaning Roy became the number one suspect in the case when he set about cleaning Lauren’s apartment after she mysteriously disappeared. Once Bobby alerted the police that Lauren had gone missing, DS Swain hauled Roy in for questioning.

Since then, Roy has fallen victim to Internet trolling and vile abuse from those who already think him guilty of the crime.

And things are about to get a whole lot worse for poor Roy…

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy in the firing line as Lauren’s ‘mum’ appears

As the week begins, Roy receives a visit from a woman claiming to be Lauren’s mum. After the truth is revealed, a tussle breaks out and the woman falls and hits her head.

In Friday’s episode (April 12), DS Swain brings Roy in for questioning over the incident. With Dee-Dee at his side, Roy faces further interrogation.

It quickly becomes clear that DS Swain still believes Roy to be responsible for Lauren’s disappearance and probable murder.

Afterwards, Dee Dee returns to Roy’s Rolls alone. She breaks the news that the police have charged Roy with Lauren’s murder.

Back at the station, terrified and confused Roy sits alone in a dark and miserable police cell, dreading his pending court hearing.

Can Roy’s friends and family clear his name?

Coronation Street star David Neilson reveals backlash for ‘creepy’ Roy

Speaking on the storyline, actor David Neilson said: “Roy is innocent in every respect, he is innocent of the crime, but he is also an innocent soul. He never thought for one minute it would come to this. He truly felt that if he simply answered everything honestly it would all be okay and he was naive to assume that being innocent meant that he would be seen to be innocent.”

It is reminiscent of that early Roy Cropper when people were suspicious of his behaviour and thought he was creepy

David continued: “What I like about this storyline is the way it has gone back 29 years to 1995 when Roy first arrived. It is reminiscent of that early Roy Cropper when people were suspicious of his behaviour and thought he was creepy.

“And all this history will be used against him. Things that have happened in the past like abducting their foster child. All that makes this storyline interesting to play and to watch it unfold.”

