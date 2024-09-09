As Paul Foreman dies in Coronation Street, a look into Peter Ash’s life off-screen and Emmerdale star cousin

Coronation Street resident Paul Foreman sadly dies tonight (Monday, September 9) – but what does actor Peter Ash’s life look like, away from the cobbles?

Since making his debut on the cobbles in 2018, Peter has become a fan favourite playing Paul. Sadly, this week, Paul loses his battle with MND, eighteen months after being diagnosed.

As for actor Peter Ash, he keeps a pretty low-key private life. But is he married? Who is his famous Emmerdale cousin? And when did his own mum appear in Coronation Street? Keep reading to find out….

Paul sadly dies tonight

Coronation Street Paul actor had a surprising former job

Prior to his Corrie stint, Peter had roles on the likes of Casualty, Footballers Wives’ and Hollyoaks.

However, the actor previously shared that he had to get a day job between acting gigs in order to survive.

He told The Mirror in 2020: “In between I was doing day jobs like bar work, working in call centres. Most of the time as an actor you are out of work. That is why I feel so lucky now to be involved in this show.

“It is regular work and it is the first time in my life I have done regular acting work for over a year.

“But you have to do other stuff in between to pay the bills. I was a driver for a while, picking up cars driving them around the country.”

Coronation Street star Peter and nurse girlfriend

Away from the cobbles, Peter is usually tight-lipped about his private life. He is currently in a relationship with nurse Amy Shawcross.

The pair have been together for six years, after striking up a romance in 2018. Peter also has a son Ayden, born in 2009.

In July, Peter shared a sweet snap of him posing with girlfriend Amy, and captioned the post: “Me and my girl.”

Peter’s cousin is an Emmerdale favourite (Credit: ITV)

Who is Peter Ash’s Emmerdale star cousin?

It seems acting runs in the blood, as Peter isn’t the only soap star in his family. The Corrie star’s cousin is Will Ash who plays Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale.

Will made his debut in the Dales in 2022 and has become a firm-favourite. He’s also found himself involved in several big storylines too.

Talking about his cousin’s Emmerdale stint, Peter told Express: “I’m really hoping I catch up with him soon. He’s doing great work, I’m loving it. Come on the Ash’s!”

Will also spoke about Peter’s MND storyline when speaking to Digital Spy. He praised his cousin and said: “He’s doing fantastic. It’s a shame, actually, that he’s going to have to eventually leave. He’s been brilliant in it and he’s a top lad.”

Me two mams!

My amazing mum played the ‘rude lady getting on the bus’ in tonight’s episode! She’s obviously nowt like that in real life! In fact she’s the best! So is Jane Hazlegrove, my on-screen mum!❤️❤️#Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/R4k6ssabLE — Peter Ash (@PeterAsh_85) June 23, 2023

Paul star Peter Ash reveals mum’s secret Coronation Street cameo

As well as his cousin appearing on a soap, Peter’s own mum had a cameo on Corrie back in 2023. Peter’s mum played a woman who was rude to his character, while boarding a bus.

Peter shared the news on his X account. He uploaded a photo of him, his mum, and his on-screen mum Bernie, played by Jane Hazlegrove, on the famous cobbles.

He penned: “Me two mams! My amazing mum played the ‘rude lady getting on the bus’ in tonight’s episode!

“She’s obviously nowt like that in real life! In fact she’s the best! So is Jane Hazlegrove, my on-screen mum!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

