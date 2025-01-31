Coronation Street is not on tonight (Friday, January 31) as the rugby causes chaos once again on the ITV main channel in a schedule change.

The soap aired on Monday and Wednesday this week but sadly it won’t air for a third time this week.

This means that soap viewers will have to wait until next week for more of their favourite Weatherfield drama. Here’s when it’s next on.

The rugby takes over (Credit: ITV)

No Coronation Street tonight

Corrie usually airs on Fridays for one hour between 8pm-9pm. However, tonight will see a change to the schedule – albeit temporary.

No new episode of the soap will air this evening, with this being due to the rugby filling the soap’s usual slot.

Six Nations Live will air from 7.30pm-10.35pm. Kick-off is at 8.15pm, meaning that Corrie can’t air.

This specific rugby match will see France take on Wales, with both teams hoping to win.

Corrie will be back next week though, and it’s bringing the drama with a huge Platt house fire. It will next be available to watch on Monday February 3rd from 8pm-9pm or from 7am on ITVX.

Next week will also see an episode of the soap air on Tuesday (February 4th), again from 8pm-9pm, to make up for the lack of this Friday’s episode.

On Wednesday of next week, the soap will then revert to its usual schedule but will fail to air on Friday February 7th.

The Platt house goes up in flames (Credit: ITV)

Huge fire destroys Platt house next week

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that a huge fire rips through the Platt house, with Shona, Max, Toyah and Nick all inside.

Max ends up getting trapped, with the emergency services then carrying his lifeless body into an ambulance.

David promises Shona that he had nothing to do with the fire as they await for news at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Leanne pulls out a box of matches from her coat pocket after lying about where she was when the fire broke out. But, who really started the fire? And, will everyone make it out alive?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

