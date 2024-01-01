Coronation Street New Year preview: 8 spoilers for 2024 including death, revenge and romance

Coronation Street is welcoming in the New Year with these eight huge spoilers for 2024. From heartbreaking deaths ahead to comebacks and exits, it’s all going on in in the year ahead.

We know Paul‘s prognosis is not good and he won’t be around to see Christmas 2024. But as he tries to die on his own terms, will anyone help him?

Meanwhile, Aadi also starts 2024 in a fight for his life.

Elsewhere, Bethany is back, and so are Damon and Harvey. How much trouble will they all bring with them?

All this and more in our Coronation Street New Year spoilers for 2024.

Coronation Street New Year spoilers 2024

Paul has a devastating request (Credit: ITV)

1. Paul’s death

We know it’s coming and we’re also really not ready, but Paul Foreman will die this year. In November 2023 Paul was given a six to 12 months prognosis. Six months takes us to May 2024, which conveniently could tie in with Britain’s Got Talent finals week where Corrie traditionally airs a big storyline.

However, before his final curtain, Paul’s condition is set to deteriorate and he will ask for help to die. He turns to Todd and asks him, but Todd can’t agree. Paul knows it’s a lot to ask, but Todd still won’t do it.

Terrified he’ll become a hostage in his own body, Paul asks Dr Gaddas for morphine, pretending he’s in a lot of pain, but really wanting to keep it for when he wants to go. Dr Gaddas refuses, so Paul turns to Abi for help scoring the drugs.

Will she help him? Or will Todd change his mind and put an end to Paul’s suffering himself?

Bethany is already making her presence felt! (Credit: ITV)

2. What is Bethany hiding?

So Bethany’s back, she’s already slept with Daniel (that was quick work!), broken Daisy’s heart and hasn’t even caught up with her family yet!

There is set to be huge rivalry between Daisy and Bethany as the latter settles back into life on the cobbles. But why is Bethany really back?

She’s been living a glitzy lifestyle in London, living her dream of working for a magazine and it’s clear she’s not just back for a fleeting visit. So what’s really going on?

Actress Lucy Fallon recently told ED! and other media: “Bethany has been forced to come back because something happened in London, where she’s been for the last four years. She’s being a bit secretive – and that’s all I can say about it for now!” Ooh colour us intrigued…

Damon’s causing trouble for Adam again (Credit: ITV)

3. Adam and Harvey team up!

Damon will return to Weatherfield on New Year’s Day 2024 with two things on his mind: revenge on Adam and winning Sarah back. So when he sees Adam and Sarah sharing a warm embrace as soon as he arrives things take a turn.

Adam finds himself kidnapped, but Damon has an alibi, so who’s behind it?

Show boss Iain MacLeod has revealed that Adam finds an unlikely ally as he tries to get rid of Damon for good. “His plans to rid himself of Damon will see him pay a little visit to Damon’s half-brother, Harvey,” Iain said.

“Because he’s no fan of Damon’s either and they might form this unholy alliance.”

But as Harvey starts calling the shots from inside prison, will Damon return to the dark side – or will Adam be forced to cross the line.

Will Aadi survive? (Credit: ITV)

4. Aadi dies after kissing Nina?

Aadi Alahan finds himself fighting for his life in January after the carbon monoxide monitor in his flat breaks.

After rowing with Amy, Aadi finds himself being comforted by Nina, who’s also rowed with Asha. As they swap tales of their relationship woes, the pair share a kiss!

Although they agree never to mention it again, on Aadi and Asha’s birthday the tension is obvious and Asha demands to know what’s going on. After they admit they kissed, Asha is furious.

She later lets herself into Aadi’s flat to find him asleep on the sofa. Hurling her birthday present back at him, she tells him she never wants to see him again and storms out.

But what Asha doesn’t know is Aadi is actually unconscious and his carbon monoxide alarm is broken… Will he be saved in time?

Will taking on Terry result in a prison sentence? (Credit: ITV)

5. Evelyn arrested!

As Evelyn is desperate to bring puppy farmer Terry to justice, Cassie takes matters into her own hands this new year in Coronation Street. She tracks him down and breaks into his house and tries to rescue the dogs she finds kept in terrible conditions.

However, Terry catches her in the act and soon he’s found badly beaten and unconscious.

Evelyn is the No.1 suspect and she’s arrested by Craig.

But is Cassie behind it? And will she confess to save Evelyn’s skin?

Is Linda going to cause more trouble or less? (Credit: ITV)

6. More comebacks

Ryan Connor departed Weatherfield with new girlfriend Crystal just before Christmas for a fresh start in Glasgow. However, neither actor Ryan Prescott nor Coronation Street have confirmed whether his departure is permanent. Chance are then, he’s just having a break and will be back.

With Daisy now single, could he reunite with her and make a proper go of things as a couple? And what does that mean for Crystal?

Fiz Dobbs should also return this year. Actress Jennie McAlpine went on maternity leave to have her third child in 2023, but is due back in 2024. What will bring her home?

Another return has also been revealed for Joseph’s grandmother, Linda Hancock. With Joseph struggling at school, Iain MacLeod has teased: “Joseph’s Fairy Godmother turns up in the shape of Linda, his grandmother.”

Linda will then start ‘throwing money at the situation’ in attempt to help Joseph, putting Chesney and Gemma in a difficult situation. But, will they accept Linda’s help? Or, will tensions soon develop within the family?

Is Todd’s luck in love about to change? (Credit: ITV)

7. Romance for several locals?

It’s very clear Todd has the hots for Paul’s new PA Moses. Billy and Paul have spotted it and decide to play matchmakers.

However, does Moses feel the same? And will Todd finally get the romance and affection he craves?

Elsewhere, Tommy Orpington is back. After a brief appearance on Christmas Day where he crossed paths with Tracy McDonald, he’s set to have more scenes in the New Year.

Weatherfield County footballer Tommy’s had a tough time of it recently with his wife leaving him and his business failing, returning to the trade of painting and decorating.

Iain hinted: “There’s a story that evolves where this attractive, successful historically, man arrives into one of our female characters lives and upsets the apple cart in fairly spectacular fashion.”

8. More exits

As the New Year dawns in Coronation Street spoilers have revealed there are two more exits on the horizon. Both Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) and Beth Tinker (Lisa George) are reportedly set to depart the soap in 2024.

Although their exit scenes aren’t due to air until later in the year, shock storylines are said to be planned for both of them.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

