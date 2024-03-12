Coronation Street: Lauren killed her ex and is on the run, a new fan theory suggests

The mystery of Lauren Bolton’s disappearance continued over in Coronation Street last night (Monday, March 11), as forensics examined her abandoned flat.

After blood was found on the curtains, DS Swain and PC Tinker rallied up the troops to take a look.

A new Corrie fan theory now suggests that Lauren’s still alive and actually killed her ex…

Lauren’s flat turned into a crime scene (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain investigated Lauren’s disappearance

Last night on the cobbles, Bobby and Carla reported blood on Lauren’s curtains to the police after Sean spotted it whilst on a tour of the flat.

Speaking to DS Swain and Craig, Bobby admitted that Lauren had been spending some time with Roy. He’d also caught Roy cleaning the flat after she vanished.

Roy was soon questioned by the police, explaining that he’d washed Lauren’s clothes and had cleaned the flat with gloves on. He’d also binned some of her rubbish.

Later on, forensics swarmed Lauren’s flat, with DS Swain wondering why Lauren didn’t take the £200 she had stored under her bed with her if she’d simply upped and left.

As the lights were killed, lots of blood was uncovered on the curtains and floor providing a big twist in Lauren’s case.

Lauren’s ex didn’t treat her well (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren killed her ex boyfriend?

Before she vanished, Lauren’s ex kept ringing her mobile despite Lauren pleading him to leave her alone.

Bobby also found bruises on Lauren’s shoulder and worried that her ex had hurt her. Now, with blood on the curtains, a new fan theory reckons that Lauren killed her ex and is now on the run.

One fan commented: “It’s not that Lauren’s blood in Corrie, it’s her ex’s. I reckon she’s killed him in self defence, mirroring the Emmerdale storyline with Charity!”

It's not that #lauren's blood in #corrie it's her exes ,I reckon she's killed him in self defence mirroring the #emmerdale storyline with charity ! — GARY (@_1_robbo) March 11, 2024

I think Lauren has killed the abusive boyfriend and Roy is helping her to cover it up #Corrie — Shirley Fields (@ShirleyAFields9) March 11, 2024

Another person added to the theory and wrote: “I think Lauren has killed her abusive boyfriend and Roy is helping her to cover it up.”

DS Swain thinks that Lauren might be dead (Credit: ITV)

Where is Lauren? Is she still alive?

Later on in the week, DS Swain arrests Roy on suspicious of the murder of Lauren Bolton.

With the police believing that Lauren may be dead, is this the case? Or, is she alive and on the run for killing her ex boyfriend?

