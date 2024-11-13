Kit Green has been a man of mystery since he arrived on Coronation Street earlier this year. But has a new fan theory worked out the real identity of his father?

Kit is very suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit Green – the suspicious cop

For months, Kit has been pushing away his biological mum – Bernie, struggling to forgive her.

Viewers learned Bernie put him up for adoption after a one night stand over 30 years ago – but his father remains unknown.

He was thrown straight into centre stage drama, leading the investigation into Joel Deering’s death.

But with the killer’s reveal happening at the end of this week, fans want to know when they will get more information about Kit’s background.

However a new fan theory links him to another huge Corrie character…

Coronation Street’s Rob Donovan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Kit is Rob’s son?

A Reddit thread has highlighted the ways Kit’s dad could be the one and only Rob Donovan.

It read: “If Kit were Rob’s son, it could’ve been a great way to start creating an entire web of connections within a six month to year period.”

As soon as one predicted it, others jumped in to offer their views, and it seemed they liked it.

Another fan agreed: “[Bleep] I can totally see this.”

Some acknowledged the age difference between the characters, suggesting it may be an issue. But this was quickly dismissed as in true soap fashion, there’s always a way to work around things.

A third commented: “I think you might have to knock two years off Kit’s current age to make it work, but otherwise it works fine, yeah.”

Giving a way Corrie could fix the age, another wrote: “Rob was born in 1979, but you could easily just make him a teen dad instead.”

Does Kit have another connection? (Credit: ITV)

Could there be a link between Rob and Kit?

Viewers will remember Rob as the brother of Carla Connor, and more recently was revealed to be the father of Bobby Crawford.

The new theory would make Bobby and Kit related, and if it proves true, Kit and Rob may have more than DNA in common.

Rob’s currently in prison for the murder of Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan), but he appeared on screen between 2012 and 2017.

Having had his own big ‘whodunnit?’ storyline, could Kit be following in his potential dad’s footsteps? He has been acting very suspicious about Joel’s murder…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

