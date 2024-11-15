In Coronation Street, a Joel Deering murder whodunnit comes to a conclusion tonight (Friday, November 15) but some fans don’t believe he’s actually dead despite seeing his body found in the river.

And to add to this whole Joel actually being ‘alive’ theory, it’s been suggested that Kit, Gus and Joel are secretly in cahoots with each other.

Kit’s clearly quite dodgy, but does he know something about Joel that nobody else does?

Coronation Street: Joel whodunnit

Recently on Corrie, a group of lads found Joel’s body in the river. Police then confirmed that his death wasn’t a suicide as there wasn’t any water in his lungs.

Instead, Joel must’ve been killed. This sparked a huge whodunnit as multiple suspects were thrown into the firing line.

Mason, Ed, Ronnie, Dee-Dee, Lisa, Carla, Kit, Max, and Lauren are all current suspects in the big mystery.

On the topic of Kit, he’s clearly been hiding something, deleting any trace that he is a red car owner after damage to a car with red paint on was found on the same street as Joel’s flat.

With Kit also taking a mystery call from someone and being set on pointing the finger at colleague Lisa, he’s definitely suspicious. But, is all as it seems?

Corrie fan theory: Joel still alive?

Despite Coronation Street promising a killer reveal in tonight’s episode, some fans reckon that Joel isn’t dead.

Kit clearly isn’t a completely ‘good cop,’ but could he be hiding the fact that Joel is still alive?

Was the body we saw in the river actually someone else’s? And, is Kit in some sort of secret correspondence with Joel? It seems very far-fetched but that hasn’t stopped a new fan theory from being sparked.

The fan theory suggests that Kit was actually working with Joel to fake his death. He allowed him to escape by planting a fake body in the river, also working with Joel’s dad Gus to ‘identify’ it as Joel’s.

The theory reads: “Kit wrapped the ‘body’, threw it into the shallow river to be found. He and Joel’s dodgy dad identified the body as ‘Joel.’ Joel gets away.”

But, have we all been totally deceived? Is Joel actually still roaming the place? It’s almost as wild as the Aggie Bailey killing Joel theory…

