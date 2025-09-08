Coronation Street ITVX early release reveals character ‘back from the dead’, a surprise pregnancy, and a Weatherfield favourite’s life on the line

Today’s Coronation Street ITVX early release (Monday, September 8) saw three major twists take place. And, one included the ‘resurrection’ of a late character.

Today, a character came ‘back from the dead,’ a pregnancy was revealed, and a person’s life was left on the line.

It sure was a lot to wrap our heads around for one episode! Here’s what went down in the latest episode of Coronation Street.

Becky’s not dead (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain turned up alive

For years, poor Betsy and Lisa have believed that Becky Swain had died in a police chase but that turned out not to be the case today.

With Betsy celebrating her 18th birthday, she was touched when Lisa gifted her Becky’s necklace.

Emotional, Betsy asked if she could spend some time alone to remember Becky after raising a glass to her.

However, during the end of the episode, when Lisa was waiting at home for Carla Connor, she turned around and dropped her glass of wine to the floor as she came face to face with her ‘late’ wife Becky.

It was fair to say that she never thought she’d hear her say ‘hello Lis’ again.

Shona’s expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

Shona’s pregnant in Coronation Street

David was acting like a true neighbourhood watch member when he sifted through his bins to get rid of the rubbish Carla and Lisa had put in there.

However, in one of the bags, he found a positive pregnancy test. Confiding in Sarah about his discovery, he thought it might be Betsy’s.

Sarah then suggested that it could be Lily’s though, noticing that she was vomiting and complaining of stomach pains.

With Lily denying owning the test and being offended by the accusations, Shona then fessed up that she was actually the one who is pregnant.

Tyrone was in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone was injured in hit and run

Betsy was on the phone leaving a voicemail to Lisa when a car sped at her, with the newly-turned adult letting out a scream.

Lisa and Carla rushed to the scene and comforted Betsy as they realised that a car had hit Tyrone and then scarpered.

With Fiz and Evelyn being informed that Tyrone Dobbs was in a bad way, they waited for more news at the hospital.

Tyrone was then checked over for internal injuries as Fiz hoped that he’d pull through. But, will Tyrone survive?

Read more: Coronation Street fan theory predicts Michelle Connor will return for Carla and Lisa wedding

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!