Coronation Street is on tonight, here’s why and what happens when Paul’s end of life plan is revealed

Coronation Street is on tonight (Tuesday January 23) even though it doesn’t usually air on a Tuesday. It’s all because of another schedule change due to sport.

But the good news for Corrie fans is we get another episode just 24 hours after the last one! It’s on at a slightly later time as well, so here’s all the information you need to make sure you don’t miss a minute.

Paul is on a trip tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street is on tonight

Coronation Street will air on Tuesday January 23. It doesn’t usually show on a Tuesday, but the schedule has changed this week because of football.

Corrie will air tonight, tomorrow (Wednesday January 24) and then that will be it for this week. The usual Friday episode (January 26) is replaced by live FA Cup football. Tottenham Hotspur will be taking on Manchester City in the clash with kick off at 8pm.

In addition, tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will air at the later time of 9pm. Emmerdale stays at 7.30pm, The Martin Lewis Money Show is sandwiched in between at 8pm until Corrie starts at 9pm.

Bernie’s adventure doesn’t go to plan and Paul’s secret is exposed (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Coronation Street tonight?

Desperate to have a special night away with her kids, Bernie is thrilled when Paul and Gemma agree. They head off in the dilapidated motorhome and it’s not long before Bernie is lost.

She stops in a layby and pulls out a road atlas and Paul and Gemma begin to panic when they realise there’s no phone signal.

Meanwhile, at home, Billy is trying to get hold of Paul. He’s worried about him, especially when he looks in the kitchen cupboard and finds the Benzo tablets missing.

Billy has no idea Paul is completely lost with Bernie and Gemma. Bernie stops the motorhome in the middle of a field and then they get stuck in the mud!

When Paul’s phone finally beeps into life, Billy is on the other end of the line, begging him not to go through with taking the drugs as it’s too soon. Gemma and Bernie look on in shock, having heard everything. Will Paul come clean about his end of life plan?

Liam is worried over his police interview (Credit: ITV)

Liam heads to the police station in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

After yesterday’s incident, Maria is furious with Gary. She tells him he’s done enough damage and takes Liam to the police station herself.

Meanwhile, Sean is angry with the whole family and tells Gary he’s glad he reported Liam to the police.

At the station, Maria tells Liam everything will be fine if he just tells the truth. But will it really?

Steve lets Tracy down

Tracy is underwhelmed to see her birthday present is a cherry stone pillow. She throws it at Steveand tells him she wants their bedroom redecorating and he can start today.

But it’s clear Steve’s never going to get round to it and Tracy moans to Mary about his laziness. Mary advises her to hire a professional. So that’s exactly what Tracy decides to do…

It doesn’t look good for Ed when the bailiffs arrive (Credit: ITV)

Bailiffs clear out the Baileys’

Dee-Dee thinks it’s time Ed moved back home. However Michael’s having none of it. He insists if Ed moves back, he’ll move out.

Dee-Dee pleads Ed’s case, but just as it looks like Michael is softening, a loud bang at the door interrupts them.

It’s the bailiffs and they’ve come to clear the Baileys out. Will Michael ever forgive Ed after this?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

