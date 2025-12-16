Coronation Street hit by last-minute schedule switch as soap airs tonight

Coronation Street will be on screens this evening due to a schedule change (Tuesday, December 16), even though it doesn’t usually air on a Tuesday, following a major scheduling overhaul on ITV.

With Christmas fast approaching, viewers are being warned to expect several programme changes over the coming weeks.

The popular soap has been moved to tonight rather than its usual slot tomorrow, and the reason behind the switch is one fans will find very familiar.

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street hit with schedule change tonight

Coronation Street doesn’t normally appear in the Tuesday evening schedule. But, viewers will be able to catch an episode tonight on ITV from 8pm to 9pm.

The unexpected airing comes as there will be no episode shown tomorrow (Wednesday, December 17).

ITV’s schedule on Wednesday night is being taken over by live football coverage, with the EFL Carabao Cup airing from 7.30pm. The match will see Newcastle United face Fulham, kicking off at 8.15pm, leaving no room for the soap.

Fans keen to get a head start don’t have to wait until tonight, as the episode is already available to stream on ITVX and via ITV’s YouTube channel.

Theo lies once again (Credit: ITV)

Latest drama in Corrie tonight

It’s a tense day on the cobbles as Theo slips back into smooth-talking mode, leaving Todd quietly sweeping up broken glass – and trying to make sense of everything that went wrong the night before.

Bernie isn’t fooled for a second, and when she hints she’s seen the true state of the flat, George grows uneasy. Still, smiles are plastered on as Todd and Theo host George and Christina for lunch. An unexpected job offer from George throws Todd, but when questions turn to that argument and Bernie’s suspicions, it feels like the truth could spill at any moment.

Elsewhere, Will Driscoll admits to Bernie that he’s feeling painfully lonely in Weatherfield. Wanting to help, she secretly ropes in Brody, with predictably awkward results. Brody crashes Will’s training with Megan, sparks jealousy, and then casually suggests he might ask her out.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee happily shares news of her new job, only to stun Ed, Michael and James with another bombshell. And in true Corrie fashion, the day’s rounded off with teen shoplifting antics and Tracy serving icy revenge.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

