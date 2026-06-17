Coronation Street fuels speculation ‘late’ Mason Radcliffe may not be gone for good

This week on Coronation Street, Betsy Swain was left visibly emotional as memories of her late boyfriend Mason Radcliffe resurfaced in unsettling scenes.

Trouble kicked off for Weatherfield teens Betsy, Brody and Dylan when they were confronted by a group of lads at the precinct, who had been drinking and looking to intimidate them. The situation quickly escalated when the boys demanded the teens hand over their cans.

Betsy remembered Mason (Credit: ITV)

Betsy remembers Mason in Coronation Street

When Betsy stood her ground and told them to back off, the tension took a strange turn as Mason Radcliffe was brought up in conversation. The lads claimed they knew him and even recalled previously telling Mason he could do better than his girlfriend.

Although the group were eventually moved on thanks to Debbie and her friends stepping in, the mention of Mason left a lasting impact on Betsy.

Later, Betsy opened up to Dylan about just how much she still thinks about Mason. She admitted that he is on her mind constantly. She has never really been able to move on. She also confessed feeling responsible for his death, believing he only tried to take a stand against his brothers to help her uncover the truth about her mum Becky’s disappearance – only for it to turn out Becky had been alive all along.

Dylan tried to comfort her, reminding Betsy that Mason died knowing he was loved. He believed that would have meant everything to him. His words helped Betsy begin to shift her focus, gently considering what life might look like next, including plans for fashion college in London and the idea of a long-distance relationship.

Could Mason return? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan theory predicts Mason’s ‘return from the dead’

Mason’s name has now been brought up on screen again roughly a year and a half after his death, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers.

As is often the case in Weatherfield, fans have wasted no time in speculating about what it might mean. Some believe the repeated mentions point to a possible twist. And, theories have circulated that Mason may not actually have died at all.

For a while, some viewers have suspected that Mason could have been placed in witness protection, in a similar twist to Becky’s storyline, rather than being killed off for good.

With his name cropping up again, that theory has resurfaced strongly, with some suggesting a dramatic return could be on the cards.

One fan wrote: “There’s been too much talk about Mason. He’s about to come back from the dead.”

Another added: “I’m also always thinking about Mason. Mason’s coming back from the dead like Becky! Let’s goooo.”

Mason was a popular character during his time on the cobbles, and plenty of fans would welcome a return. Whether the repeated references are simply part of Betsy’s ongoing grief or hint at something bigger remains to be seen.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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