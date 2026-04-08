Coronation Street ITVX release sees Becky Swain ‘reappear’ with one final message for Lisa months after prison exit

In today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 8), there was a major breakthrough for Lisa and Carla as a long-awaited letter dropped through the door – and it changes a lot ahead of their big day.

With their April 23 wedding fast approaching, Lisa has been on edge waiting for official confirmation regarding ex Becky Swain. At last, the news arrived – and this time, it’s exactly what she’s been hoping for.

The decree absolute has finally come through.

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Carla and Lisa celebrated Lisa’s divorce (Credit: ITV)

Becky and Lisa’s divorce in Coronation Street

Lisa and Carla are gearing up to tie the knot later this month, planning a lavish celebration to mark their love story.

But it’s been anything but smooth sailing. Last year in Coronation Street, Becky turned their lives upside down when she dramatically ‘returned from the dead’ in a bid to win Lisa back. As viewers will remember, Becky had faked her death four years earlier – leaving Lisa unknowingly still married.

The shock revelation forced Lisa to call off her engagement to Carla, throwing their future into doubt.

Things came to a head in explosive scenes when Becky took Carla hostage in a storage container, leading to a tense showdown. The chaos ended with Lisa arresting Becky following a Corriedale car incident, bringing her dramatic return to a close.

Now behind bars and serving a lengthy sentence, Becky appears to have finally accepted that her relationship with Lisa is over.

And in today’s episode, that chapter officially closed as Lisa received her decree absolute in the post – meaning she is now legally divorced and free to marry Carla. Just in time, too.

Betsy finds a dead body on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa’s wedding day twist

A recent flashforward has already given fans a glimpse of what’s to come on April 23.

In the scene, a dressed-up Betsy Swain revealed during a police interview that her mum did go on to marry Carla, describing the day as ‘beautiful.’

However, it’s clear the celebrations won’t be the only talking point.

Later that evening, Betsy and Lauren are seen returning to the Street after the wedding – only for Betsy to make a grim discovery. A dead body.

The identity of the victim remains under wraps, but five names are currently in the frame – Theo, Carl, Maggie, Megan and Jodie.

All five have made enemies on the cobbles, leaving viewers guessing as to who meets their end. With tensions running high, who won’t make it out alive?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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