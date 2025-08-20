Coronation Street follow-up: Tracy catches Carl and Abi at it as their affair continues

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 20), a jealous Abi confronted Carl over choosing to go for drinks with Tracy. The jealousy seemed to go both ways, and he decided to meet up with her anyway.

Soon enough, however, it became clear that Tracy knew more than she let on…

Carl’s jealousy led him to Tracy

Carl agreed to drinks with Tracy (Credit: ITV)

After learning that Abi had slept with her husband, Kevin, despite their ongoing affair, Carl was jealous of his older brother. Though Abi insisted she didn’t want to make it obvious that she was playing away, by refusing to sleep with him, that didn’t stop Carl from being upset with her.

It was only made worse when he pointed out she was going away with him to Mallorca. Happy to make the jealousy go both ways, Carl chose to meet up with Tracy Barlow for drinks.

Tracy was onto Abi and Carl in Coronation Street tonight

Tracy accused Carl of having an affair with Abi (Credit: ITV)

At the Chariot Square Hotel, Tracy was quickly suspicious that Carl was seeing someone. Much to his surprise, she soon confronted him with an accusation, saying: “let me guess, she wears overalls and stinks of engine oil?”

If that alone didn’t give away that she’d worked out the truth, she soon added: “it’s Abi, innit?” Looks like she’s onto them!

However, Carl was quick to make his excuses, telling Tracy that the ‘other woman’ in his life was an ex from Germany. Though she does seem to have figured out the truth, she didn’t push it any further…for now.

Abi, meanwhile, made an excuse of her own, telling Kevin she couldn’t go on holiday with him, as she’d lost her passport. Surprisingly, Kevin bought it and headed off on holiday with the boys.

Though Abi promised she’d join them in a few days after fast tracking another passport, that wasn’t her plan at all…

With Kevin away, the affair continues (Credit: ITV)

Tracy discovers Carl and Abi’s affair as their deceit continues

As Carl and Abi’s affair continues on Friday (August 22), Tracy grows suspicious when she spots Abi in the shop buying lager. Meanwhile, with Abi out of the house, Debbie lets herself in to do some cleaning.

She goes dizzy and collapses. Abi returns home to find Carl at his sister’s side, and calls an ambulance. As Debbie is rushed to hospital, Carl rushes back upstairs to hide.

Later, once alone again, Abi and Carl share a hug which soon turns intimate. Neither are aware that Tracy is watching through the window, with a devious grin on her face. What will she do next?

