Coronation Street follow-up: Spoilers reveal Mick pleads not guilty despite further threats from Kit

New Coronation Street spoilers reveal how Mick Michaelis pleads following Kit having him get beaten up this evening (Wednesday, May 28).

Tonight, Kit visited Mick at the hospital after he arranged to teach him a lesson.

But, spoilers reveal that this isn’t enough to stop Mick, despite Kit continuing to warn him.

Kit arranged to have Mick beaten up (Credit: ITV)

Mick beaten up in Coronation Street

Mick Michaelis has been behind bars since the police turned up to arrest him for Craig’s death.

The police arrested him while he was using Bernie as a bargaining chip to get revenge on Kit for sleeping with Lou many years ago.

Now, Brody’s not taking Mick’s arrest well and has started to blame Kit for Mick’s situation, believing it to all be a police stitch-up.

Kit told Brody tonight that he wouldn’t dob him in for damaging his flat as long as he stayed on the right side of the law and didn’t turn out like Mick.

Later on, Brody then got the news that Mick had been beaten up quite badly while in prison.

Kit Green visited Mick at the hospital, making sure he knew that he had arranged for the attack to take place. And if he didn’t fess up to everything he’d done, he’d get his men on the inside to do much worse to him…

Mick doesn’t taken Kit’s advice (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Mick’s next move

Fresh Coronation Street spoilers for the upcoming weeks reveal that Kit’s threats aren’t enough to stop Mick.

Mick’s warned to plead guilty by Kit over Craig’s death, but he’s not one to listen.

After Mick’s plea hearing, Lou tells Brody that Mick pleaded not guilty, with Brody being thrilled over the news.

But, she fails to tell him about Kit’s threats and what Mick’s decision could mean for the family… Is Mick playing with fire?

