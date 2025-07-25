Coronation Street follow-up: As Kevin and Carl feud, spoilers reveal Carl’s plans to flee from Weatherfield

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, July 25), Kevin Webster cut ties with his half-brother Carl.

With Kevin confronting Carl over his dodgy dealings with Fiona, Carl fought back.

Kevin then told Carl that he was no longer his brother and he wanted nothing to do with him.

Kevin cuts ties with Carl in Coronation Street

This evening, Kevin Webster lied to Abi that he had a chemotherapy appointment at the hospital. Instead though, he secretly hid out at Tyrone’s house.

At the garage, Carl continued to flirt with Abi as Abi told Ty that she was off to surprise Kevin at the hospital. Tyrone made Abi run an errand for him though so that she’d miss the ‘appointment.’

Later on, Kevin spotted Fiona making off with a car from the garage and noticed that Carl was in on it.

He then confronted his half-brother (after a quick trip to the hospital due to high blood pressure), telling him that he knew what he did. Carl was suspicious of Kevin too though and his cancer lies.

Kevin then admitted to Carl Webster that he felt guilty for not being around for Carl but now he no longer did as he’d shown his true colours. He then told Carl that he no longer considered him as his brother. They were done.

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Carl’s plan to flee

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that after Kevin sacks him from his job at the garage, Carl decides to pack his bags.

Despite being given the green light by Abi to start their affair after she finds out about Kevin’s cancer lie, Carl’s not sure Weatherfield is the right place for him.

When Abi finds out about Carl’s escape plans, she’s secretly devastated.

But, can Debbie Webster’s wise words stop him from going?

