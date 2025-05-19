Coronation Street fans spot glaring Kit error in flashback actor

Last week’s Coronation Street saw the soap air a series of flashbacks concerning a young Kit Green and Mick Michaelis. As their story unfolded, viewers learned the reason for Mick’s intense animosity toward Kit.

Young Kit, as it turned out, had let Mick take the blame for an attack on a shopkeeper which left a woman severely injured. Taking the rap for what Kit had done, Mick ended up in prison, putting an end to his ambitions of joining the army.

There’s no love lost between Kit and Mick (Credit: ITV)

Kit and Mick’s rivalry explained

Fast-forward to the present day, and Mick and Kit are now at loggerheads over their shared secret. And, as Mick continued to make enemies all over the Street, he leaned on Kit to escape culpability for beating up Gary Windass.

But Kit had another secret that even Mick doesn’t know about – he’d slept with Lou while Mick was locked up, potentially making him Brody’s biological father.

Viewers, however, were more distracted by a glaring discrepancy between old and young Kit.

Brook Debio plays young Kit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans distracted by error in flashback Kit

As last week’s flashback scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And many had noticed that the resemblance between young Kit and his modern counterpart was lacking in one key area… namely, they had different coloured eyes.

“So we are meant to believe that teen Kit with brown eyes is meant to be the grown up Kit with blue eyes? #CoronationStreet surely they could find an actor with the same colour eyes,” wrote one fan.

“and one problem.. kit as a kid brown eyes .. kit as an adult blue eyes…. Sack the casting crew. Eye colour does not change!!!!!” said another.

“I hadn’t realised eye colour changes at puberty! In tonight’s Corrie (Fri 16 May) Kit has blue eyes but in the flashbacks his eyes are brown! Get a grip!” a third exclaimed.

“I guess they couldn’t find an actor with the same colour eyes as the present day Kit on Coronation Street because, you know, there just aren’t many actors around, are there?” said another.

Did this ruin the flashback scenes for you?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

