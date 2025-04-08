Coronation Street fans predict Tyrone and Abi romance amid Kevin cancer storyline

In Coronation Street, things haven’t exactly been going well for the Webster family since the start of 2025.

And fans have now predicted a huge affair for Abi Webster and Kevin’s best mate…

A difficult 2025 for the Websters

Things have been difficult for the Websters (Credit: ITV)

The year started off with Abi witnessing the tragic death of Mason Radcliffe, leading to a resurgence of her PTSD. Abi struggled with traumatic visions of her late son, Seb, who died after being beaten up in 2021.

On top of Abi’s heartache, it wasn’t long before husband Kevin was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

There’s been a strain on the couple, due to their individual health struggles, and that is only growing worse.

With Kevin’s sister, Debbie, in the early stages of her dementia storyline, and son Jack acting out due to everything going on around him, things aren’t getting any easier for the Websters.

Kevin has been lashing out

Things have been tense between Kevin and Abi (Credit: ITV)

Last night (Monday, 7th April), Kevin started to lash out at those around him. He went as far as to tell Abi her own problems are ‘self inflicted’ — and punched poor Tyrone in the face!

Later, Abi made her way to the garage to get some space away from Kevin.

She encountered Tyrone, and the two had a heart to heart.

The pair lamented that it seemed like Kevin wanted them to hate him, perhaps pushing them away because of his cancer diagnosis.

Coronation Street fans predict Abi and Tyrone affair

Tyrone and Abi bonded over Kevin lashing out (Credit: ITV)

After the sweet scene in the garage, fans are now predicting an affair between Tyrone and Abi.

In 2021, Abi had one night stand with Imran Habeeb, resulting in the birth of son, Alfie.

Meanwhile, Tyrone embarked on an affair with Alina Pop — which also led to the birth of his son, Dorin.

With a history of cheating behind both of them, could Kevin pushing them away lead them to each other?

“Tyrone and Abi romance brewing? Hope so,” one fan said, with another adding, “Is Tyrone gonna sleep with Abi? He’s got form!”

With Kevin’s brother, Carl, set to join the cobbles in upcoming scenes, there’s definitely more drama on the way for the Webster clan. Is an affair between Kevin’s wife and best friend going to be part of that?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

