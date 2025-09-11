Coronation Street fans fume as soap fails to bag award at the NTAs

Coronation Street fans aren’t impressed with last night’s NTAs outcome (Wednesday, September 10) as the soap failed to win an award.

Jack P Shepherd and Sue Devaney were nominated as well as the soap battling it out for the best soap award.

However, EastEnders ended up winning the two awards available for the soaps.

Steve won the award for best serial drama performance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street loses to EastEnders at the NTAs

Last night marked one of the biggest night’s in the TV calendar as stars of the small-screen all gathered for the National Television Awards.

Amongst the guest were stars of the soaps, with the cast of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders battling it out for the awards in their categories.

Up for the ‘best serial drama performance award’ were Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd and Sue Devaney.

However, it was EastEnders‘ Steve McFadden that ended up taking the award home.

Then came the big one – the award for ‘best serial drama.’ And, it was clearly EastEnders’ night as the soap bagged themselves their second award of the evening.

Fans reckon Corrie were robbed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans livid as soap fails to win NTA

With Coronation Street having a big year on screen with storylines such as Gail Platt’s exit and Carla and Lisa’s relationship becoming a hit with fans.

However, the soap failed to pick up a NTA this year, prompting fans to share their frustration on social media.

One fan shared a GIF of Debbie Webster and exclaimed: “Daylight robbery.”

Another fan fumed: “Corrie WERE ROBBED… One of the worst set of winners collectively in any one night that I can remember.”

A third person took to X and replied: “Totally agree with you.”

Will Corrie have better luck at the NTAs next year?

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!