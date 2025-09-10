Coronation Street fans have been left worrying after noticing that Daniel Osbourne has gone ‘missing’ from the soap.

He was last notably seen in July when Mick Michaelis escaped from prison and set foot inside Weatherfield High.

Daniel was having a job interview at the time for a teaching position. But, where is he now?

Where is he? (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street fans fear for ‘missing’ Daniel

Daniel Osbourne was at the centre of storylines on the cobbles last year as he found himself involved in a huge love triangle. In the end though, he ended up with neither Bethany nor Daisy.

Back in June, actor Rob Mallard teased that Daniel would be getting a new love interest though but this is yet to play out on screen.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Rob shared: “I’m not allowed to say anything too specific, but sure enough, he’ll be falling for another woman. He’ll be falling head over heels again. When that happens, I’m not too sure.”

With Daniel going quiet on screen and having a lack of scenes at the moment though, viewers have now grown concerned that something’s happened to the character.

Taking to Reddit, one fan asked: “What’s happened to Daniel??”

Another said: “Round about now he should be making seating plans.”

A third joked: “Looking after his own child for a change.”

A fourth answered: “Who? Oh, him? Must have hidden in Dev and Bernie’s honeymoon suitcase.”

A final person added: “Probably wherever Ken is.”

Daniel must be busy at Weathy High (Credit: ITV)

So, where could Daniel Osbourne be?

Daniel’s last major Coronation Street scene was at Weathy High in a scene which saw him apply for his old job back.

Mrs Crawshaw interviewed him but told him that the job was guaranteed to be his as they were short-staffed.

Mick Michaelis then broke out of prison and turned up at the school looking for his daughter Joanie. When he couldn’t find her, he locked Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw in an office. Hope Stape then let them out.

Viewers can assume that Daniel is busy working at the school as the new school year kicks off this month. With storylines focusing on the return of Becky Swain and Theo and Todd’s abusive relationship at the moment, it might be a little while longer before Daniel’s thrown into the forefront again.

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!