Yesterday evening (Monday, March 4), Coronation Street announced that DS Swain will become a permanent, regular on the soap.

This means that viewers will see more of DS Swain’s life away from working at Weatherfield Police Station.

Coronation Street fans have had to check again though after initially thinking that EastEnders star Rita Simons had joined the cast.

DS Swain is sticking around (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain to become regular character

DS Swain is used to being involved in all of the Weatherfield drama, bringing justice to the Street.

She’s turned detective on cases such as Stephen Reid’s murder spree and Amy Barlow’s rape.

With fans loving the character, they’ve been wanting to see more of her for quite some time.

Now, Coronation Street has granted viewers’ wishes in a social media announcement.

DS Swain is now set to be a regular with viewers getting more insight into her life away from her day job.

Sharing a promo picture of DS Swain outside of the Rovers, Coronation Street captioned the post: “DS Swain is here to stay.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4GdkhMt-7G/

Rita is currently starring in Hollyoaks (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans mistake DS Swain actress for EastEnders star

Taking to Coronation Street’s social media comments section, fans have admitted that they initially thought that former EastEnders star Rita Simons was joining the Corrie cast.

They’ve noted that DS Swain actress Vicky Myers and Rita Simons look rather alike, having to do a double take.

One fan commented: “She’s lovely, a great character. She looks so much like Roxy from EastEnders too.”

A second Coronation Street fan saw the post and wondered: “Is that Rita Simons?”

A third soap viewer also shared: “I like her, she looks like Rita Simons.”

Currently, Rita Simons is playing the role of Marie in Hollyoaks after her EastEnders character Roxy Mitchell died in 2017.

DS Swain will have a love interest (Credit: ITV)

What’s to come for DS Swain on the cobbles?

DS Lisa Swain actress Vicky Myers has revealed what’s to come for the character as she becomes a permanent addition to the Street.

The star told Entertainment Daily and other media: “It’s progressed in such a wonderful way.

“We’re only just scratching the surface with Swain. I want to know more about her! I can’t see her going into the Rovers. But who knows, anything can happen and that’s the beauty of this place.

“Relationship-wise, we know she has a teenage daughter. I’m not entirely sure if everybody knows this, but Swain is gay. I think she perhaps has seen somebody that’s caught her eye but at the moment she’s far too busy with focusing on this investigation, her career, being a single mum and juggling her home life as well with her teenage daughter.”

She then added: “If anybody out there has got teenage daughters they can quite well understand what I’m saying with that. Obviously to portray that with authenticity, to be creatively challenged by that, is brilliant and I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

