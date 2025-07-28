Coronation Street fans demand Dev leaves soap ahead of wedding day: ‘He has to go’

Coronation Street fans have grown fed up with long-standing character Dev Alahan and want him to leave ahead of his wedding.

Next week on the cobbles, Dev and Bernie’s wedding day arrives but it’s not all celebrations.

With Bernie collapsing, and with a burglar causes chaos, things are up in the air. But, fans have had enough of Dev despite his upcoming wedding storyline.

Dev and Bernie are due to marry (Credit: ITV)

Dev and Bernie’s wedding in Coronation Street

Dev and Bernie are busy planning their wedding, and it’s happening rather soon.

Next week, Dev and Bernie will have their wedding at the Bistro after Aunty Rani turns up to make sure they’re putting her £25k to good use.

But, the wedding celebrations are a magnet for drama as Bernie and Aadi try to keep the costs low in a bid to pay off Aadi’s debt behind Dev’s back.

Bernie Winter‘s left fretting when she realises that the stags have hired a pole dancer, also having to confront a burglar on her big day.

Eventually making it down the aisle, Bernie then struggles to breathe and collapses in front of the wedding guests. But, what’s happened to her? And, will the wedding still go ahead?

Dev’s about to tie the knot (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street demand Dev leaves despite wedding drama

Despite Dev about to be involved in a huge, dramatic soap wedding, Coronation Street viewers are hoping that he soon leaves the cobbles.

Dev’s son Aadi is leaving the soap soon, and now fans are ‘fed up’ of Dev’s character and hope he leaves with him.

One Corrie fan on Reddit wrote: “Dev has to go. He is so cringy…”

Another complained: “The writing has ruined Dev. This was once a character who balanced humour with care, compassion and emotion but in the last two years he’s been treated as a goof on par with Steve McDonald. Some of his old stories on Classic Corrie can remind what an important character he was on the Street but he’s been slowly erased into irrelevancy.”

A third person added: “This isn’t anything new. He has been going in this direction for well over a decade.”

