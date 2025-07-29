Coronation Street fans blast soap for ‘ruining’ Sam as he gets revenge on Lily

Coronation Street fans aren’t impressed with Sam Blakeman‘s new ‘bad boy’ persona and have taken to social media.

Last night (Monday, July 28), saw Lily and Sam attend eco club. But, Sam had a plan in mind.

He then moved someone furniture around at the Platt house so Lily would believe there’d been a burglary.

Lily and Sam have been feuding (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Lily’s feud in Coronation Street

Sam and Lily have been feuding ever since Mick Michaelis broke out of prison and entered Weathy High looking for Joanie.

When Lily saw Mick, she legged it into the nearest classroom and locked the door. When Sam begged to come in, Lily wouldn’t open up and left Sam to fend for himself.

Since then, Sam and Lily have been feuding, and Sam’s been really traumatised.

Last night on the cobbles, Sam and Lily attended eco club. After mentioning that there had been some burglaries in the area, Sam then stalled Lily and left the club without her.

He then headed back to the Platt house and moved the furniture around to scare Lily Platt.

When David later mentioned getting the police involved, Sam then admitted to being behind the whole thing. He did however blame David for telling him to ‘give as good as he got.’

Sam’s been acting out of character (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast soap for Sam Blakeman change

With Sam going from a good kid who stuck to the rules to someone who wants to get revenge on his family, fans are slamming the new version of the character.

They certainly aren’t liking his new behaviour.

One Coronation Street fan predicted: “Sam’s gonna go off the rails and become next Terry Sullivan and we get to watch the decline.”

Another shared: “I can’t stand Sam,” while another had some sympathy: “Poor Sam, he’s getting brainwashed by the master manipulator,” referring to David Platt’s influence on his revenge plan.

A fourth person was more direct and commented: “Sam needs to be killed off.”

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!