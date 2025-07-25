Coronation Street fans predict Lily Platt will turn into ‘Hope Stape 2.0’ after personality transplant

Coronation Street fans have noticed worrying ‘signs’ that Lily Platt could take a leaf out of Hope Stape’s book.

Hope Stape is known for causing trouble on the cobbles, but Lily Platt now seems to be causing havoc too.

But, could she now be the child to steer clear from in Weatherfield?

Lily has developed an attitude (Credit: ITV)

Lily Platt’s personality transplant in Coronation Street

Lily Platt was recast last week, and returned to our screens looking completely different.

It soon became clear though that her appearance wasn’t the only thing to have changed.

She had now developed an attitude, and when confronted by prison escapee Mick Michaelis at school, Lily’s dark side truly came out.

She locked herself in a classroom to hide from the criminal but wouldn’t let Sam Blakeman in despite him begging for help. She then watched him face Mick alone.

Since the incident, Lily’s made out that she was scared in the moment and didn’t mean any harm. But, Sam’s been left traumatised by the situation.

But, now, Lily’s about to reveal that she locked Sam out of the classroom on purpose…

Will Hope pass over the torch to Lily? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lily will turn into ‘Hope 2.0’

With Lily suddenly taking pleasure in watching Sam suffer and showing off her mean side, a new fan theory has suggested that Lily could soon takeover from Hope Stape as ‘Weatherfield’s nastiest child.’

One fan commented: “Lily got a new head and has now turned into Hope, the devil child.”

Another shared: “Why is Lily all of a sudden the evil spawn? I thought Hope was supposed to be the psychopath kid on the Street. And Lily’s innocent act then creepy smirk at Sam, who is she?!”

A third Coronation Street viewer took to X and added: “New Lily’s gonna be another Hope, I reckon. That smirk on her face when anybody’s arguing about Sam was a red flag.”

