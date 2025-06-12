Coronation Street fans blast Lisa and Kit as Weatherfield mourns Craig Tinker

Coronation Street fans have blasted detectives Lisa Swain and Kit Green for their reaction to Craig Tinker’s death.

Last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 11), saw the Weatherfield residents gather in the Bistro to pay tribute to Craig.

Lisa Swain then delivered an impromptu speech to the mourners as Kit Green failed to show.

Craig’s memorial took place last night (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker’s memorial in Coronation Street

The Street was in shock when it was revealed that PC Craig Tinker had been killed after being knocked out with a baseball bat by Mick Michaelis.

A heartbroken Kirk then phoned Beth to break the tragic news to her that Craig had died from major swelling to his brain.

With Craig’s funeral taking place off-screen, and with Mick locked up, the community of Weatherfield gathered in the Bistro yesterday to come together at such a difficult time for Craig’s memorial.

Kit Green was supposed to show up to deliver a speech but he couldn’t face it. Instead, Lisa Swain, dressed in full uniform, said a few words.

In the speech, she mentioned Craig being a respectable officer, and a friend to her. But, this detail has left fans baffled.

Lisa called Craig her ‘friend’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by Lisa and Kit’s reaction to Craig death

With Kit and Lisa being so affected by Craig Tinker’s death, fans are now baffled as to why they’re suddenly putting Craig up on a pedestal now that he’s gone when they weren’t that nice to him when he was alive.

Craig was always trying to prove his worth to them, being mocked at the station constantly.

Taking to Reddit, one frustrated Coronation Street viewer wrote: “The past few years have seen him mocked and joked about by the other police officers and especially by Kit and Swain as they rolled their eyes at him and pulled faces and called him names behind his back.

“Suddenly he is killed and he’s a hero, and a colleague that they loved.

“[Bleep] all that, they treated him like an unwanted intern… This whole mourning thing is so hypocritical.”

Another agreed: “Kit bullied him, ran his mother out of town and had plans to blackmail him.”

A third person added: “I didn’t like that send off. I would have preferred Kirk or Steve or one of the older members to speak.”

