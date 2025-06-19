Coronation Street fans beg Todd to dump Theo as they fear for his safety

Coronation Street fans aren’t happy with the way Theo has been treating Todd Grimshaw and are calling for Todd to dump him.

Last night (Wednesday, June 18), Theo lashed out at Todd in the Rovers during the pub’s drag night.

Todd had popped his phone onto airplane mode and he wasn’t happy about it.

Theo’s been lashing out at Todd (Credit: ITV)

Theo confronted Todd in Coronation Street

Theo and Todd headed to the pub drag night yesterday but Todd wasn’t happy with Theo Silverton constantly messaging Millie.

Todd then sneakily switched Theo’s phone onto airplane mode, but Theo realised and confronted him over it.

He then realised that he’d missed lots of calls and texts from Danielle Silverton to inform him that Millie was in hospital, causing quite a scene in the pub.

Theo then hit Todd where it hurt by telling him that he didn’t understand as he didn’t have kids of his own.

Later on, Theo brought Millie back to No.11 but Theo then called himself ‘disgusting’ and tried to harm himself, telling Todd he was leaving… He started to get violent, giving Todd a lot to handle.

Fans want better for Todd (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Todd ditches Theo

After seeing Theo turn on Todd and lose control, fans are now hoping that Todd dumps him before he ends up becoming a victim to Theo’s violent side. They’re fearing that this could end very badly.

Taking to X, one fan shared: “Theo needs a therapist to deal with the trauma he’s been through. I’m glad Corrie is covering this topic but I kind of feel like being in a relationship with Todd isn’t the move right now. He needs a good support system but their relationship is turning toxic very quickly!”

Another Coronation Street fan exclaimed: “Todd, stop bothering with Theo! He doesn’t deserve you.”

Another warned: “For [bleep] sake Todd – let the psycho go!!! He’ll end up killing you.”

Agreeing, another said: “Todd really needs to dump Theo. He’s unpredictable, weird and has too much baggage.”

Another Corrie fan commented: “Theo’s very volatile when provoked. Todd definitely needs to get away from him.”

And, and final person ended: “Todd needs to get away from Theo. The man is a danger.”

