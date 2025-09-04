Coronation Street fan theory predicts Gary will kill Theo Silverton over Todd abuse

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Gary Windass will kill again – and this time he’ll bump off Theo Silverton.

The pair seem to be best buddies as it stands, but could Gary soon turn against Theo?

We know that Gary has it in him to kill, and has already recently attacked Noah… Is it only a matter of time before Gary strikes on Theo?

Gary’s been a good mate to Theo so far (Credit: ITV)

Gary vows to protect Theo in Coronation Street

Gary Windass recently headed into the builder’s yard and realised that the place had been smashed up by Theo.

Theo apologised and opened up to Gary about Noah being on the Street and advertising conversion therapy.

Gary then headed to get revenge on Noah on behalf of Theo, telling him that he saw the impact bullies can do to people after Liam’s experience. He then vowed to stop Noah.

But before Gary could attack Noah, Maria Connor turned up at the community centre and instead helped him to graffiti ‘love is love’ all over his posters.

Gary then found Noah later on, attacking him and putting him in hospital. However, Danielle and Noah assumed that Theo was the one behind the incident.

Could Gary bump Theo off? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Gary will kill Theo

Gary always sets out to warn the ‘bad guys’ off even if that means killing them (Rick Neelan would know all about that).

He’s currently unaware that Theo has been abusing his partner Todd, but if he was to find out, a new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that Gary will silence him to protect Todd.

A Corrie viewer on X commented: “Chances of Gary Windass losing the plot again & making Theo his next victim man?”

With Gary’s dark side making a reappearance recently, we wouldn’t be surprised! Should Theo watch out?

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!