Coronation Street fan theory predicts Christina will fleece Debbie out of money

A Coronation Street viewer has come up with the theory that Christina Boyd could take Debbie’s money from under her nose.

Viewers will be aware that Christina loves a good scheme and usually looks to rinse anyone she can.

But, she’s apparently a changed woman… Is her newfound friendship with Debbie genuine though?

Christina gave Debbie some advice (Credit: ITV)

Christina Boyd’s return to Coronation Street

Daisy Midgeley’s mum Christina Boyd recently returned to the cobbles despite her daughter having left earlier this year.

She revealed that her partner Dom has passed away, looking to George Shuttleworth to arrange his funeral.

Jenny realised that Christina and George were seeming to get quite close and feared that Christina was after his money and that Dom wasn’t really dead.

She then headed to Shuttleworth’s and opened the coffin, only to find that Christina hadn’t been lying after all.

This week, Christina gave Debbie Webster some advice and suggested that she joined the community dementia choir as she’d be ‘the most glamorous’ one there.

This gave Debbie some food for thought, with Glenda then wondering if she’d gotten her impression of Christina all wrong.

Debbie’s vulnerable (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Christina will prey on Debbie

Before her return, Christina and Dom had scammed Jenny out of her money before fleeing Weatherfield.

But, now, she reckons she’s changed for the better. With Debbie having dementia though, one fan fears that Christina is striking up a friendship with her just so she can take advantage of her and steal her cash.

One Coronation Street fan commented: “Christina is going to get Debbie to sign over everything to her.”

Another feared: “Anyone else think that [bleep] Christina is planning to fleece our Debbie?”

Is Christina being genuine though? Or, is she back to her old ways again?

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!