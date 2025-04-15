Coronation Street fan theory predicts Carl Webster will be the ‘next Stephen Reid’

Coronation Street fans have predicted that Carl Webster will become the newest version of villain Stephen Reid.

Stephen Reid met his demise in 2023 but it seems that he could soon have a replacement…

Fans don’t trust Debbie and Kevin’s newcomer brother, and now they’re worrying about his true intentions.

Fans don’t trust Carl (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster’s arrival in Weatherfield

This month, Debbie and Kevin’s brother Carl entered Weatherfield. Viewers first met him when he got into an argument with Abi at the Freshco carpark over a parking space.

However, after a slap, things then turned around as Carl asked Abi out for a drink in a flirtatious move.

Later on, Carl turned up to meet his siblings, with Abi only then realising that the guy she had been flirting with was her husband’s brother.

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, April 14), Carl found out about Debbie’s dementia fears as she admitted to him that she had been struggling with her memory and had been referred for some tests.

With Debbie and Ronnie getting engaged, Carl expressed his concern as his sister continued to keep things a secret from other loved ones.

Will Carl turn into a clone of Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear Carl Webster is the ‘next Stephen Reid’

With Carl not seeming to have many loyalties with Kevin and Debbie (he is flirting with his brother’s wife after all), fans are now worried that he’ll turn into a newer version of Stephen Reid.

This might mean that he’ll use Kevin’s cancer and Debbie’s dementia to his advantage, cashing in on their illnesses. Or, even moving onto more sinister tactics.

One fan commented: “So, Carl has a deep dark secret. How unusual! Odds on now he knows about Deb’s possible dementia, he’ll be doing an ‘Uncle Stephen’ on her. The scripts write themselves.”

Another person replied: “So blatantly obvious.”

A third viewer agreed and added: “Kev’s brother, Poundland Stephen Reid.”

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Danielle accuses Theo and Sarah of affair

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!