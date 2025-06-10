Coronation Street fan theory predicts Brody is the father of Millie’s baby

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Brody Michaelis might be the father of Millie Silverton’s unborn baby.

Last night on the cobbles (Monday, June 9), Millie told Todd and her dad that she might be pregnant.

She also revealed a detail of who the dad was but didn’t reveal his name…

Millie thinks she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Millie Silverton pregnant in Coronation Street

Millie was upset last night as she went into the kitchen at No.11 to make an appointment on the phone.

Todd Grimshaw overheard some of the conversation and asked Millie if everything was okay. Millie then asked him not to tell Theo but she’d taken a pregnancy test and it was positive.

Todd asked her who the father was, and Millie said it was a lad who lived near to her who she ‘hung out with’ sometimes.

Trying to support Millie, Todd then went out to buy her another pregnancy test to make sure she was pregnant.

When he returned, Theo Silverton was comforting Millie on the sofa and blamed Todd for leaving her so upset.

Millie then told her dad that she might be pregnant, lying that Todd told her to keep it a secret from him.

Theo then decided to move back home to support Millie.

Is Brody the dad? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Brody is Millie’s baby daddy

While Millie didn’t give any names away as to who her baby daddy could be, a new fan theory predicts it’s someone we already know.

With teen Brody causing lots of drama on the Street at the moment, it’s been suggested that he’s the father of Millie’s baby.

On X, one fan asked: “I wonder if we’ll meet the father of Millie’s baby?”

Another person shared: “And knowing Corrie it will be Brody’s.”

Another Corrie viewer exclaimed: “Imagine if Brody is the father?!,” while another fan added: “And Brody got her up the duff.”

But, who is the father of Millie’s baby? And, is she even pregnant at all?

Read more: Coronation Street legend tipped to die on soap’s 65th anniversary

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!