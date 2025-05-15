Coronation Street fan theory predicts huge Bernie son identity swap twist for Mick and Kit

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Bernie’s son isn’t actually Kit but is instead Mick Michaelis.

In quite the twist, this could mean that Kit’s been lying about who he really is the entire time he’s been in Weatherfield.

It’s been confirmed that Kit has a dark past, but has he stolen Mick’s identity?

Mick and Kit have history (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mick and Kit’s dark past

A flashback episode for Mick Michaelis, Kit Green and Lou Michaelis is set to air on Friday (May 16). This episode will see teenage versions of the three characters experience an event that shaped them into the people they are today.

The trio were quite good friends back in the day before something happened that distanced them, with Mick and Lou going one way and Kit the other.

With Kit sharing a dark past with Mick and Lou, there are secrets they share that Kit would rather have stay buried.

However, viewers will soon find out why Kit and Mick dislike each other so much in the present day, with Mick setting out to get revenge on Kit.

To do this, Mick will involve Bernie in his plans, using her as a bargaining chip to get what he wants from Kit.

Could Mick actually be related to Bernie? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Mick is Bernie’s real son

Predicting what the secret could be, a new fan theory has now suggested that Bernie’s son Zodiac isn’t actually Kit.

Kit might’ve adopted Mick’s identity, with Bernie’s actual son being Mick – the real Zodiac.

A Corrie fan on Reddit wrote: “I just watched today’s episode. The pictures of Kit and Mick (that Bernie looked at), and their past together, led me to the conclusion that Kit might not be Bernie’s lad, Zodiac.

“It could be Mick instead, with Kit, who was the biological kid of the adopted parents, only posing as him. Do y’all think I’m over thinking it, mates?”

This theory reckons that Kit and Mick lived together growing up, with one of them being adopted into the family. However, Kit then posed as Bernie’s son instead of Mick…

Another fan replied: “No crazy story is beyond Corrie these days, so I won’t be surprised whatever the secret is. As others have said, Mick does look a lot like Paul so it’s not the most far fetched theory.”

Could it be possible though?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

