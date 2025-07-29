Coronation Street fan theory predicts Abi pregnant in ‘who’s the daddy’ twist

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that another baby might be on the way as Abi could soon fall pregnant.

Abi’s just given Carl the green light for their affair, and has now slept with him right under Kevin’s nose at the garage.

But, will Abi soon wonder who her baby daddy is if she finds out she’s expecting?

Abi started up an affair with Carl (Credit: ITV)

Abi and Carl’s affair in Coronation Street

Abi has just officially started up her affair with husband Kevin’s half-brother, Carl Webster.

After months of resisting temptation, Abi decided that she was done with Kevin and that nothing was stopping her from turning to Carl instead.

After Tyrone informed Abi that Kevin had lied about still having cancer just so she’d stay with him, Abi started packing her bags.

She then headed to the garage for an afternoon bunk up with Carl Webster, with Carl quickly texting Kevin to head back home in a bid to get rid of him from outside of the workplace.

But, spoilers for upcoming scenes reveal that leaving Kevin and the family proves to be harder than Abi thought…

Things could get even messier (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Abi pregnant in new twist

With Abi Webster cheating on Kevin with Carl but not yet having the power to actually leave her husband, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that she might soon fall pregnant.

But, of course, in true Soapland style, she’ll be left wondering ‘who’s the daddy?’ Well, either way, the baby will have Webster genes.

One fan commented: “OMG just had a thought. Abi falling pregnant with Carl’s child. This is Corrie, I can’t put it past the writers to do it.”

Another added: “Let’s guess Abi is going to get pregnant with Carl’s baby, isn’t she?”

A third continued: “So in a few weeks we find out Abi is pregnant, Xmas Kevin watches garage CCTV of Carl & Abi… Why has no-one in soaps heard of condoms when having a bunk up?”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

