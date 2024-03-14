Coronation Street: Daniel and Daisy need to get back together, fans beg

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 13), Daniel was taken in for questioning over the disappearance of Lauren Bolton.

After this, Daisy decided to visit Daniel to see how he was doing before heading off to meet Ryan.

Now, these scenes have sparked Coronation Street fans’ hopes of the pair getting back together.

DS Swain questioned Daniel about his tutoring of Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daniel was questioned over Lauren

On the cobbles yesterday evening, Max spoke to DS Swain about Lauren’s disappearance and mentioned that Daniel had been tutoring Lauren.

He also mentioned that Lauren had been dressed up to the nines during one tutoring session, sparking thoughts that Daniel could be Lauren’s secret boyfriend.

With DS Swain questioning Daniel over Lauren’s disappearance, she soon brought up his relationship with Nicky Wheatley whilst also referencing Summer.

Daniel promised that he had nothing to do with Lauren’s sex work and that his past history with Nicky was irrelevant.

After the police gave Daniel a hard time, Daisy heard the news and visited him to see how he was. As Daniel invited her to stay for a while, Daisy rejected him as she had planned to meet Ryan.

Fans want the couple to get back together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Daisy and Daniel reunion

With Daisy still showing that she cares about Daniel, Corrie fans have now shared their hope that the couple with get back together and pick up where they left off.

One fan commented: “Daisy going to check on Daniel just shows how much they still care for each other.”

Another person added: “Oh come on writers, just put Daniel and Daisy back together. He clearly still loves her.”

A third viewer exclaimed: “I miss Daisy and Daniel together. Reunite them please!!”

Daniel and Daisy are seeing other people (Credit: ITV)

Will Daniel and Daisy restart their relationship?

Currently, Daniel is in a relationship with Bethany Platt whilst Daisy has rekindled things with Ryan Connor.

However, before Ryan’s return, Daisy was hopeful that she and Daniel could get back together again. But, has Ryan’s comeback prevented this from ever happening?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

