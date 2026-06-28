Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd and wife Hanni Treweek announce arrival of baby girl

Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd has shared the joyful news that he and wife Hanni Treweek have welcomed a baby girl.

The Coronation Street favourite took to social media today (Sunday, June 28) to reveal the arrival of the couple’s first child together, just months after announcing they were expecting.

The happy update comes after Jack and Hanni confirmed the pregnancy in February, telling fans they were looking forward to meeting their little one in June.

Jack and Hanni have had their baby(Credit: ITV)

Jack and Hanni’s pregnancy announcement

Fans were delighted earlier this year when Jack P Shepherd used Valentine’s Day to share the couple’s baby news.

In a sweet Instagram reel, Hanni was seen wearing a flowing white dress as she showed off her growing baby bump, while Jack stood proudly beside her holding a tiny pair of baby boots. The romantic video was set to Benjamin Gordon’s Back to You and featured the pair smiling throughout a picturesque photoshoot.

Alongside the clip, Jack wrote: “We’ve been keeping a secret…June 2026. Thank you so much to the dream team who made this so special for us.”

The new arrival is Jack’s third child. He is already dad to daughter Nyla, 17, and son Reuben, 12, from a previous relationship.

The Shepherd family has expanded (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd announces baby girl’s arrival

Returning to Instagram today, Jack and Hanni shared a touching black-and-white photo featuring the couple’s hands resting gently on top of their newborn daughter’s.

They also revealed their baby girl’s name in the caption.

“Constance Ita Shepherd. Our beautiful baby girl has arrived, born peacefully at home, surrounded by love. 26.6.26.”

Coronation Street co-stars send congratulations

Jack’s soap co-stars were quick to flood the comments with warm wishes following the announcement.

Natalie Anderson wrote: “Awwww beautiful!! Congratulations you guys!”

Samia Longchambon added: “Amazing! Huge congratulations guys.”

Sally Dynevor commented: “Oh wonderful so happy for you, what a beautiful name. Lots of love to you all xxxx”

Beth Nixon also shared her excitement, writing: “What a beautiful name. Congratulations x,” while Vinta Morganadded: “Greatest role ever. Welcome and ENJOY.”

It’s certainly a very special new chapter for Jack and Hanni as they celebrate the arrival of little Constance Ita Shepherd.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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