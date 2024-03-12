Coronation Street: Carla to have romance with DS Swain, fans predict

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, March 11), DS Swain and Craig investigated the disappearance of Lauren Bolton.

Carla and Bobby had reported there being blood on Lauren’s curtains, sparking a thorough examination of the flat.

Coronation Street fans have now predicted a new romance for DS Swain and Carla Connor.

DS Swain looked into Lauren’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bobby and Carla initiated Swain’s investigation

Yesterday evening, Sean looked at Lauren’s flat as he thought about renting it. However, he soon got put off when he saw blood on the curtains.

Worried after Sean’s discovery, Bobby and Carla then headed to the police station to report this finding to DS Swain.

Back at Carla’s flat, Bobby then told DS Swain and Craig that Roy had been cleaning the flat shortly after Lauren disappeared.

Roy was then questioned by the police before they headed back up to Lauren’s flat with a forensics team.

Realising that the substance on the curtains was most certainly blood, DS Swain became rather suspicious of Roy.

Carla reported the blood to DS Swain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Carla and DS Swain spark

With Corrie recently announcing that DS Swain will become a regular, permanent character on the soap with a new love interest, fans have been pondering who she could share a spark with.

After Vicky Myers confirmed that Swain is gay, fans have predicted that her new love interest will be Carla.

One person said: “I can see Carla having an affair with DS Swain. Also still think Joel, the lawyer, is Lauren’s mystery boyfriend. Has he kidnapped her? Not so sure.”

#Corrie I can see Carla having an affair with DS Swain. Also still think Joel, the lawyer, is Lauren's mystery boyfriend. Has he kidnapped her? Not so sure. — David Duggan (@DavidDu25221778) March 12, 2024

Swain investigating Lauren's disappearance, which means she will be seeing more of Carla. We all know where this is going #Corrie — Matt (@matt_johnson_89) March 11, 2024

i reckon swain and carla will find lauren and then enter into a lesbian relationship with each other #Corrie — luke (@fansvfavourites) March 11, 2024

A second viewer suggested: “Swain’s investigating Lauren’s disappearance which means she will be seeing more of Carla. We all know where this is going.”

A third fan added: “I reckon Swain and Carla will find Lauren and then enter into a lesbian relationship with each other.”

Who catches DS Swain’s eye? (Credit: ITV)

Will Carla and DS Swain form a romantic connection?

Recently, speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Lisa Swain actress Vicky Myers shared: “Relationship-wise, we know she has a teenage daughter. I’m not entirely sure if everybody knows this, but Swain is gay. I think she perhaps has seen somebody that’s caught her eye but at the moment she’s far too busy with focusing on this investigation, her career, being a single mum and juggling her home life as well with her teenage daughter.

“If anybody out there has got teenage daughters they can quite well understand what I’m saying with that. Obviously to portray that with authenticity, to be creatively challenged by that, is brilliant and I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity.”

But, is Carla the person who catches DS Swain’s eye? Could a possible romantic connection form between the two women?

