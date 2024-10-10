Coronation Street: Carla to confess feelings for Swain on ‘death bed?’

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 10), Carla and Lisa Swain brushed their feelings for each other under the carpet.

After agreeing to remain friends, things were still super awkward between the Weatherfield detective and factory owner. This was due to their ‘almost moment.’

A new fan theory now predicts that Carla will confess her true feelings for Lisa whilst the DS is fighting for her life… And, the ‘evidence’ certainly looks worrying.

Both failed to admit their true feelings (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla and Lisa’s ‘almost moment’

Corrie viewers will know that Carla and Lisa recently shared a vulnerable moment with each other after getting through quite a few glasses of red wine.

Before Lisa abruptly left the flat, Carla gently smoothed her hair behind her ears and gazed into her eyes. Lisa broke the moment though and legged it out of the flat.

Last night, Carla headed to the station and admitted to Lisa that they needed to talk about what happened between them.

Lisa’s guard was clearly up as she took Carla into a private room so they could discuss the matter. However, Lisa viewed Carla as a ‘tourist’ and failed to let her open up to her.

With Carla begging for them to remain friends, Lisa accepted. Later in the pub though, the women did their best to avoid each other as Carla quickly made an excuse to leave when Lisa entered the Rovers with Betsy.

Lisa half thought about texting Carla with an apology but thought better of it. Carla then returned to the flat and was quizzed by Ryan over her feelings for Lisa.

It was then that Carla admitted that she ‘almost had a moment’ with Lisa, and she’d tried to speak about it but it was awkward.

Ryan then suggested that Carla wanted to kiss Lisa, before noting how obvious it was that they were both ‘pining’ for each other.

What will it take for Carla to confess how she feels? (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory: Carla to confess love for injured Lisa?

With Carla and Lisa both worried about ruining a good ‘friendship,’ a new fan theory suggests that Lisa might get injured due to the dangers of being a detective.

It might take Lisa being rushed to hospital with her life on the life for Carla to truly open up to her about how she actually feels about her.

The fan theory reads: “Guys, I fear Lisa needs to end up hurt and Carla is beside herself with fear and confesses her feelings to her and then, boom, hospital bed kiss.”

Another fan also feared that Lisa’s future may be at risk, tweeting: “The Swarla Nation are livid with me for having the audacity to suggest that our Lisa will get shot soon.”

But, will Lisa really have a near-death experience? Well… we do know that she would do anything to protect her daughter, Betsy. And, Betsy has been getting herself into quite a few sticky situations recently.

Adding to this, Lisa’s previously mentioned being willing ‘to take a bullet’ for Betsy. She’s also alluded to having thoughts of being killed on the job. But, is this foreshadowing anything?

How long will Lisa and Carla ignore their obvious chemistry for? And, what will it take for them to open up to each other and have another moment? Or, will Lisa lose her life before this can happen?…

