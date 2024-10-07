Coronation Street: As Lisa dashes off from Carla following vulnerable moment, here’s what happens next

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, October 7), saw DS Lisa Swain and Carla Connor share a spark with each other in Carla’s flat.

Following an eventful day, Lisa turned up at the flat to check on Carla and soon shared a tender moment with her.

But, after Lisa abruptly dashed off from the factory owner, here’s everything we know about what happens next!

The moment became too much for Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla and Lisa’s heartfelt moment

This evening on the cobbles, Carla headed to court for her plea hearing, with the dad of the lad she knocked over – Tom, confronting her.

Whilst Carla was let off rather lightly, she returned back to the factory and was later cornered by Tom whilst in her office alone.

Fortunately, Lisa turned up just at the right moment and had Tom arrested.

Once Carla had given a statement to Lisa’s colleagues, she returned back to her flat. Lisa then arrived to check in on Carla, wanting to make sure that she was okay.

With Lisa also just finding out that Joel had been threatening Betsy, she sat down to share a bottle of red with Carla during a vulnerable moment. She admitted that she sometimes thought about being killed on the job and whether that would really be such a bad thing.

Carla also confided in Lisa about her feelings regarding her divorce to Peter, interested to know if Lisa had ever dated someone after Becky’s death. She hadn’t.

As Lisa got up to leave, Carla then gently held Lisa’s face and gazed into her eyes. As she brushed her hair behind her ear, sparks were definitely flying.

The moment then caused Lisa to quickly flee from the flat, with Carla calling for her to come back…

Will they both face up to their feelings? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s next for Swarla?

It’s clear to many viewers that Lisa and Carla have chemistry, with Carla feeling electricity between herself and the Weatherfield detective tonight.

However, with Carla newly divorced from Peter, and with Lisa still grieving Becky and having all of this Betsy drama to deal with, things won’t be plain-sailing.

Carla’s bound to be feeling confused over what she experienced with Lisa tonight, only having previously expressed feelings for men in the past.

In scenes to come on Wednesday (October 9), Carla admits to Lisa that they need to talk. But, will she open up to Lisa about how she feels or put the moment to one side so as to not make Lisa feel uncomfortable?

Despite Lisa dashing off tonight, something tells us that there’s much more to come for Swarla!

